Pair of Three-Run Homers Hoist RoughRiders to Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders mashed two three-run home runs en route to an 11-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (28-25) scored in the first for the second straight night, tallying five runs against Springfield (25-29) starter Jurrangelo Cijntje (3-3). Rafe Perich rifled a slice-shot double into left-center field to drive in two runs, erasing a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 lead. Then, Ian Moller bombed a three-run home run off the batter's eye in center that made it 5-1.

Dalton Pence (2-1) dealt in his fourth RoughRiders start, allowing a solo home run to Jose Cordoba, but striking out seven Cardinals across five full innings with just the two earned runs surrendered.

The RoughRiders did not have another hit after the Moller home run until the sixth inning, when Marcus Lee Sang hammered a three-run shot of his own to plant Frisco ahead 8-2.

Frisco finished the night with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth, including a two-RBI single from Dylan Dreiling, who had earlier extended his Texas League-best on-base streak to 24 games.

Notes to Know:

Pence has now finished at least five innings in each of his first four Double-A starts, allowing just six earned runs in that span.

Moller's home run was his fifth of the season already after just four last season with the RoughRiders.

The RoughRiders scored double-digit runs for the first time since May 15. They did it on just four hits, all of which drove in at least two runs.

As the series shifts to Saturday tied at two games apiece, Frisco starts RHP Austin Bergner (0-1, 13.50) against LHP Braden Davis (0-3, 5.31) in a 7:05 p.m. game at Riders Field.

It is Charros Night presented by Baylor Scott & White Health and Cacique, as Frisco works in tandem with Minor League Baseball to celebrate the Mexican cowboy and rodeo culture through Copa de la Diversion. It's also Scout Night and kids can run the bases after the game presented by Raising Cane's.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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