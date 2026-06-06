Anderson and Friends Deliver Shutout Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - Kade Anderson threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one single and struck out nine as the Arkansas Travelers shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks, 6-0, on Friday night. It was the ninth shutout of the season for the Travs, most in all of minor league baseball. Teddy McGraw (IP), Jimmy Kingsbury (2 IP) and Jason Ruffcorn (IP) closed it out combining with Anderson to strike out 14 Hooks batters. Lazaro Montes blasted a three-run home run and Josh Hood hit a two-run shot. J.T. Arruda posted four hits as well.

Moments That Mattered

* Montes got the Travs off quickly with a three-run opposite field homer just four batters in.

* Anderson retired the first eight batters of the night and struck out five of the first six.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B J.T. Arruda: 4-4, 2B

* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, H, 9 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has hit 13 home runs over the first four games of the series.

* The Travs won their ninth consecutive road game.

* Arruda's four hits were a career high.

* McGraw was made his Double-A debut with the scoreless sixth inning. He joined the active roster yesterday.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.34) starting for Arkansas against RH Brett Gillis (2-2, 4.32). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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