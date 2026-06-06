Anderson and Friends Deliver Shutout Win
Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Corpus Christi, TX - Kade Anderson threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one single and struck out nine as the Arkansas Travelers shut out the Corpus Christi Hooks, 6-0, on Friday night. It was the ninth shutout of the season for the Travs, most in all of minor league baseball. Teddy McGraw (IP), Jimmy Kingsbury (2 IP) and Jason Ruffcorn (IP) closed it out combining with Anderson to strike out 14 Hooks batters. Lazaro Montes blasted a three-run home run and Josh Hood hit a two-run shot. J.T. Arruda posted four hits as well.
Moments That Mattered
* Montes got the Travs off quickly with a three-run opposite field homer just four batters in.
* Anderson retired the first eight batters of the night and struck out five of the first six.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B J.T. Arruda: 4-4, 2B
* LHP Kade Anderson: Win, 5 IP, H, 9 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas has hit 13 home runs over the first four games of the series.
* The Travs won their ninth consecutive road game.
* Arruda's four hits were a career high.
* McGraw was made his Double-A debut with the scoreless sixth inning. He joined the active roster yesterday.
The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (1-2, 4.34) starting for Arkansas against RH Brett Gillis (2-2, 4.32). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026
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- Nats Steal Season-High Seven Bases in 8-4 Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Cardinals Fall Friday in Frisco - Springfield Cardinals
- Pair of Three-Run Homers Hoist RoughRiders to Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Anderson and Friends Deliver Shutout Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Missions Overcome Wind Surge 2-0 in Pitchers' Duel - Wichita Wind Surge
- Gem from Miguel Mendez Helps Missions Shut out Turbo Tubs - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Sod Poodles and the People's Federal Credit Union Announce Contributions to Panhandle Fire Relief - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hicks Brilliant, Travs Take Pitchers' Duel - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RoughRiders Drop Close Contest with Springfield - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Win Ninth Straight Behind Four Home Runs - Tulsa Drillers
- Doyle Goes Five Solid Frames, Earns First Pro Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Pitch Past Hooks - Arkansas Travelers
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