Nats Steal Season-High Seven Bases in 8-4 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals (24-30) stole a season-high seven bases, but fell 8-4 to the Midland RockHounds (29-26) on Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The Naturals continue their six-game set against the RockHounds on Saturday, with first pitch at 6:35 PM CT.

After Midland got on the board in the second inning, the Naturals responded with a three-run bottom of the frame. Connor Scott, coming off a two-RBI performance from the night prior, tied things up with a run-scoring single to bring home Spencer Nivens. Alberto Rodriguez capped off the inning with a two-run single to make it 3-1, Nats.

Ethan Bosacker made his first home start with the Naturals in 2026, and exited the game with the two-run lead. The righty allowed just one run over four frames. He walked a pair and punched out three batters.

The RockHounds had a three-run inning of their own in the fifth, and Omar Hernandez helped the Naturals tie the contest back up in the sixth. The catcher walked, picked up his second steal of the night and was able to take third on catcher Cole Conn's throwing error into center field. Hernandez then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-4.

Hernandez had two of seven stolen bases for NWA, which is the season high for any Naturals game in 2026. Nivens also had two steals - both in the second inning when he swiped second and third.

Midland scored four runs over the final three innings to take the 8-4 victory and even up the series at two games apiece.

The Naturals face off against the RockHounds in the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday at 6:35 PM CT. Fans can enjoy Star Wars Night, where members of the Diamond Garrison of the 501st Legion are scheduled to appear at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can also enjoy pregame "Happy Hour" specials at the Bullpen Party, as well as postgame Fireworks. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the remainder of the series.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, all season long on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.

Noah Epstein







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

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