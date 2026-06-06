Missions Overcome Wind Surge 2-0 in Pitchers' Duel

Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-31) dropped game four of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions (23-32) Friday night at Equity Bank Park, falling 2-0 in a tightly contested pitchers' duel.

Neither club generated much offense, but Wichita managed just three hits while drawing seven walks in the shutout loss. Kala'i Rosario reached base three times on the free pass to extend his on-base streak to eight games since returning from the injured list, while Jamie Ferrer doubled in the ninth inning to extend his own on-base streak to eight games.

The Wind Surge pitching staff turned in another strong performance despite the loss, combining to allow just two runs on ten hits. Jose Olivares tossed four innings of one-run ball and struck out four, accounting for four of Wichita's six strikeouts. Darren Bowen led the bullpen with two scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 2.76 while recording his ninth scoreless appearance of the season. Hunter Gregory made his Wind Surge debut with a scoreless inning, and Yehizon Sanchez added another shutout frame in relief.

THE RUNDOWN

Jose Olivares got the start for Wichita and continued the momentum from his previous outing, facing the minimum through the first inning while striking out two.

The right-hander worked around a pair of singles over the next two innings, keeping the Missions off the board through three.

San Antonio broke through in the fourth, stringing together a double and a single before scoring on a balk. That would be Olivares' final inning of work as he finished with one run allowed on five hits while striking out four.

Darren Bowen entered to begin the fifth and continued his dominant season, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out one.

The Wind Surge mounted their best threat in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases, but were unable to capitalize and remained behind 1-0.

Hunter Gregory followed out of the bullpen and worked a scoreless seventh inning in his Wind Surge debut.

The Missions added an insurance run in the eighth after a leadoff walk advanced into scoring position and later came home on a single through the middle, extending the lead to 2-0.

Wichita threatened again in the bottom of the eighth, putting the first two batters aboard via walks, but could not break through.

Yehizon Sanchez worked around three walks in the ninth to post another scoreless outing.

The Wind Surge brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but could not complete the comeback.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the series 1-3.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 78 home runs.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all eight games since returning from the injured list.

Jamie Ferrer has reached base safely in eight consecutive games.

Andrew Cossetti pinch hit with two outs in the ninth inning, ending his 21-game on-base streak.

RHP Jose Olivares allowed one run over four innings in his start.

RHP Darren Bowen recorded his ninth scoreless appearance of the season, lowering his ERA to 2.76.

RHP Hunter Gregory made his Wind Surge debut and tossed a scoreless inning.

RHP Yehizon Sanchez recorded his second consecutive scoreless relief appearance.

STAT OF THE DAY

2.76 - Darren Bowen lowered his ERA to 2.76 after recording his ninth scoreless appearance of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park with game five Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.