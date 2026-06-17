Armstrong, Long Ball Power Wind Surge Past Cardinals 6-3

Published on June 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (24-38) opened a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (27-35) with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park behind a dominant start from Sam Armstrong and home runs from Andrew Cossetti and Billy Amick.

Armstrong was outstanding on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on one hit over five innings while striking out five to earn his second win of the season. His five-inning outing matched his longest start of the year.

Offensively, Amick paced Wichita with a multi-hit performance, driving in two runs and launching his team-leading 17th home run of the season. Cossetti got the scoring started with a two-run homer, his seventh of the year and second in as many games. Kala'i Rosario added a two-run single in the fifth inning to extend his on-base streak to 17 games, while Quinn McDaniel continued his strong start with Wichita by reaching base four times and improving his total to nine times on base in his first three games with the club.

THE RUNDOWN

Armstrong took the ball for Wichita and worked around a walk in the opening inning before retiring the Springfield lineup in order over the next two frames.

The Wind Surge broke through in the bottom of the third. After a walk put a runner aboard, Cossetti launched a two-run homer to left field, his seventh of the season, to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

Armstrong continued to dominate through the fourth, retiring 11 consecutive batters and carrying a no-hitter into the fifth inning.

The Cardinals got on the board in the top of the fifth when a leadoff runner reached on an error and later scored on an RBI single. Armstrong finished his night having allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out five over five innings.

Wichita answered in the bottom half of the inning. A single and two walks loaded the bases before Rosario lined a two-out, two-run single through the middle to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Wind Surge added insurance in the seventh. Following a walk, Amick blasted a two-run homer, his 17th of the season, before Wichita tacked on another run later in the inning on a wild pitch to take a 7-1 advantage.

Springfield trimmed the deficit in the eighth with a two-run homer, but Kyle Bischoff recorded the final four outs to secure the Wichita victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge struck out 10 batters, their 24th double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Andrew Cossetti crushed his seventh home run of the year and recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Cossetti has homered and driven in multiple runs in back-to-back games.

Billy Amick blasted his 17th home run of the season and recorded his 17th multi-RBI game of the year.

Amick notched his 14th multi-hit game of the season.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 17 games since returning from the injured list and recorded his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

Jose Salas singled in his return from the injured list.

Quinn McDaniel has reached base nine times in his first three games with Wichita.

RHP Sam Armstrong allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out five over five innings.

Armstrong matched a season high with five innings pitched.

RHP Kyle Bischoff recorded his ninth scoreless appearance of the season.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Chris Vallimont assigned to Wichita.

RHP William Fleming placed on the 7-day Injured List.

INF Jose Salas activated from the 7-day Injured List.

RHP Jacob Webb assigned to Wichita.

RHP Ruddy Gomez activated from the 60-day Injured List.

RHP Jarret Whorff released.

INF Kyle DeBarge placed on the temporarily inactive list.

INF Cody Morissette assigned to Triple-A St. Paul.

C Khadim Diaw assigned to Wichita from High-A Cedar Rapids.

RHP Yehizon Sanchez assigned to High-A Cedar Rapids from Wichita.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Sam Armstrong allowed just one hit and no earned runs over five innings while striking out five to earn his second win of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 16, 2026

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