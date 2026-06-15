Drillers Outslug Wind Surge 21-10 in Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge (23-38) fell 21-10 to the Tulsa Drillers (42-21) in the finale of a six-game series Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field in a game that featured 29 combined hits and nine home runs.

Despite the lopsided score, Wichita's offense produced throughout the afternoon, scoring 10 runs and collecting double-digit hits for the ninth time this season. Poncho Ruiz led the way with a Double-A career-high three hits, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while homering and driving in a run. Andrew Cossetti and Caleb Roberts also homered in consecutive at-bats, marking the second time this series the Wind Surge have hit back-to-back home runs.

Cossetti finished with two hits, including his sixth homer of the season, while Garrett Spain added a multi-hit performance. Kala'i Rosario continued his blistering stretch at the plate, driving in a run with a first-inning double to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. Quinn McDaniel also reached base three times in the loss.

On the mound, Wichita struggled to contain the Drillers offense as Tulsa scored 21 runs on 18 hits. All six Wind Surge pitchers allowed at least one earned run.

THE RUNDOWN

The Wind Surge opened the scoring in the first inning. After a leadoff walk, Rosario lined an RBI double to right-center field, driving in the game's first run.

Tulsa answered immediately in the bottom half. The Drillers loaded the bases with two walks and a single before plating three runs on a pair of base hits and a sacrifice fly. Tulsa capped the inning with a three-run homer to jump in front 6-1.

Wichita trimmed the deficit in the second when Ruiz launched a solo home run, his second of the season.

The Drillers added another run in the third, using a walk, stolen base and RBI single to extend the lead to 7-2.

The Wind Surge loaded the bases in the fourth and scored a run on a walk, but an inning-ending double play halted the rally.

Tulsa responded in the bottom half with a two-run homer to increase its lead to 9-3.

Wichita continued to chip away in the fifth. A single and a double put runners in scoring position before a wild pitch brought home a run. Tulsa answered again with back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the inning to make it 11-4.

The Wind Surge scored twice in the sixth on a wild pitch and an RBI infield single, but the Drillers countered with three runs in the bottom half to stretch the lead to 14-6.

Wichita mounted another rally in the seventh. Roberts and Cossetti launched back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run inning that cut the deficit to 14-10.

Tulsa quickly erased any momentum, responding with six runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by a three-run homer, to take a commanding 20-10 lead.

The Drillers added a final run on a solo homer in the eighth and closed out the 21-10 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita dropped the series 1-5.

Tulsa set season highs against Wichita in runs (21) and hits (18).

The Wind Surge recorded double-digit hits for the ninth time this season.

Caleb Roberts hit his third home run of the season and recorded his second multi-RBI game.

Andrew Cossetti blasted his sixth home run of the season and logged his eighth multi-hit game.

Roberts and Cossetti hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, the second time Wichita has hit consecutive homers during this series.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 16 games since returning from the injured list.

Garrett Spain doubled in consecutive games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Poncho Ruiz hit his second home run of the season and recorded his third multi-hit game.

Ruiz set a Double-A career high with three hits and finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Quinn McDaniel reached base three times in his second game with Wichita.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 - Caleb Roberts and Andrew Cossetti hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, marking the second time this series the Wind Surge have gone back-to-back.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge return home to Equity Bank Park to open a six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

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