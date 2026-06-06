Valdez Slugs Clutch Homer in Soddies Win over Tulsa
Published on June 5, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (27-27) defeated the Tulsa Drillers (35-20), 10-7, on Friday night at HODGETOWN. On a night in which the visitors went deep five times, the Sod Poodles held off the Drillers in a back-and-forth battle.
Both starters faced the minimum in the first to post a scoreless opening frame, but Amarillo once again scratched the first run of the night, doing so in the home second.
With Ben McLaughlin in scoring position, Jesus Valdez checked in with a cue shot that rode the first base chalk and hit the front edge of the bag, popping up and out of the reach of the Tulsa first baseman to sneak into right field and allow McLaughlin to score with ease. The advantage would not last long however as Jake Gelof mashed an 0-1 pitch 480 feet to lead off the top of the third with a game-tying solo homer.
Amarillo continued the string of back-and-forth scoring with Cristofer Torin sending a 2-0 breaking ball over the left field wall to put the Soddies up by one. The lead was once again short-lived with Mike Sirota matching Torin with a solo blast of his own in the top of the fourth.
Following a 44-minute weather delay and a scoreless top of the fifth, three consecutive Amarillo singles led off the home half, beginning with Junior Franco 's bunt single down the third base line. Torin drew the bases loaded walk on four pitches to bring the Soddies run total to three.
The Sod Poodles wound up rattling off a five-run inning where they scratched four more runs on a wild pitch, a fielder's choice, a groundout, and a hard-hit single to right-center off the bat of Gavin Conticello.
Back-to-back solo shots by the Gelof and Chris Newell in the seventh drew Tulsa within two, but Valdez extended the Amarillo lead to five after unloading on an 0-2 pitch, depositing it over the left-center field wall as the Soddies hit the double-digit mark in the run column.
The Valdez three-run tank would prove critical as the Drillers would not go down without a fight, bringing themselves within three runs on RBI hits from Gelof and Josue De Paula. Alfred Morillo was able to batten down the hatches however and prevent further damage while Casey Anderson took the ball in the ninth, earning his third save of the year to hold off the Drillers in Amarillo's 10-7 win.
POSTGAME NOTES
JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL: Checking in with his first homer of the year this evening was Jesus Valdez ...it is the first three-run blast in Valdez's career in the seventh inning or later in a game that his team went on to win.
WHAT CONTI DO?: Extending his hit streak to eight games this evening was Gavin Conticello ...he is batting .323 (10x31) with an .898 OPS over the stretch.
Texas League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Valdez Slugs Clutch Homer in Soddies Win over Tulsa - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Drillers Fall Short of Record in Loss to Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Nats Steal Season-High Seven Bases in 8-4 Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Cardinals Fall Friday in Frisco - Springfield Cardinals
- Pair of Three-Run Homers Hoist RoughRiders to Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Anderson and Friends Deliver Shutout Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Missions Overcome Wind Surge 2-0 in Pitchers' Duel - Wichita Wind Surge
- Gem from Miguel Mendez Helps Missions Shut out Turbo Tubs - San Antonio Missions
- Amarillo Sod Poodles and the People's Federal Credit Union Announce Contributions to Panhandle Fire Relief - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hicks Brilliant, Travs Take Pitchers' Duel - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RoughRiders Drop Close Contest with Springfield - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Win Ninth Straight Behind Four Home Runs - Tulsa Drillers
- Doyle Goes Five Solid Frames, Earns First Pro Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Travs Pitch Past Hooks - Arkansas Travelers
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Other Recent Amarillo Sod Poodles Stories
- Valdez Slugs Clutch Homer in Soddies Win over Tulsa
- Amarillo Sod Poodles and the People's Federal Credit Union Announce Contributions to Panhandle Fire Relief
- Tulsa Drills Four Homers to Defeat Amarillo
- Amarillo Bats Quieted by Tulsa Pitching in Third Straight Loss
- Soddies Outslugged by Drillers in Series Opening Defeat