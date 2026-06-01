Johnson's Slam Not Enough in 10-9 Setback Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







TULSA, OK - Justin Johnson's eighth-inning grand slam brought the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (22-28) back after trailing by eight, but the Tulsa Drillers (32-19) held on for a 10-9 win, sweeping the Naturals in the six-game set at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK. The Naturals return home for the first time in two weeks to take on the Midland RockHounds (AA, Athletics) on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Naturals scratched the first run of the game across in the opening frame, with Daniel Vazquez singling home Carson Roccaforte to give NWA the lead. The Drillers' offense went off over the next three innings, scoring four in the bottom of the first and nine over the first three innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead.

NWA got two runs back in the sixth when Rudy Martin Jr. hit his fourth home run of the season, making it a 9-3 game. In the seventh, Sam Kulasingam scored on Spencer Nivens RBI double to right-center, but the Naturals really climbed back into the game in the eighth.

Jack Pineda led off the inning with a single, and Omar Hernandez singled to left. Martin Jr. walked to load the bases, and Johnson unloaded them with a grand slam to left. The blast was on the first pitch of the at-bat and made it a 10-9 game.

NWA loaded the bases again later in the inning, but Vazquez grounded into a double play to end the inning and leave the Nats one run shy.

Pineda led off the ninth with a single and went to second on a sac bunt, but he was left there as the Naturals lost the series finale in Tulsa, getting swept in the process.

With the two-week road trip in their rearview mirror, the Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark for a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds beginning Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch. Fans can get their tickets at www.nwanaturals.com. They can also catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with the broadcast. The telecast is available for free through the Bally Live Sports app and on MLB.tv and the MiLB app with a subscription. Fans can also tune into the radio broadcast for free at www.NWANaturals.com or on the MiLB App.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.