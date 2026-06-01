Cardinals Sweep Sunday Doubleheader, Walk off Wind Surge in Series Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (21-27) dropped both games of a unique day of baseball Sunday at Route 66 Stadium, first falling 4-3 in extra innings after completing a suspended game from Saturday night before suffering a 6-5 walk-off loss to the Springfield Cardinals (22-27) in the nine-inning series finale. Springfield scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game two, capped by Miguel Ugueto's walk-off three-run homer, to complete a five-game sweep of the series.

The Wind Surge came up just short in the resumed game, falling in extra innings on a walk-off error. Andrew Cossetti led the offense, extending his on-base streak to 19 games during a multi-hit performance that included his third home run of the season. Jose Salas also launched his fifth homer of the year in the loss. On the mound, Wichita received scoreless outings from Jaylen Nowlin and Double-A debutant Mitch Mueller, who escaped a bases-loaded jam to keep the game tied. Jake Higginbotham also did not allow an earned run but was charged with the loss in extra innings.

The Wind Surge dropped another heartbreaker in Game two as Jose Olivares turned in his best start of the season, tossing four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. Jacob Wosinski also recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of the year in relief, but a five-run ninth inning erased a four-run Wichita lead and extended the club's losing streak to five games. Garrett Spain and Caleb Roberts each recorded multi-hit performances, while Roberts launched his second homer of the season. Andrew Cossetti and Murphy Stehly also extended their on-base streaks in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

GAME 1

Cory Lewis started on the mound for the Wind Surge and cruised early, facing the minimum through the first inning while striking out one.

Wichita opened the scoring in the top of the second. Following a Kala'i Rosario walk, Cossetti launched a two-run homer, his third of the season, to extend his on-base streak to 18 consecutive games. The Wind Surge led 2-0.

Lewis surrendered his first hit of the game with two outs in the third. A walk and a double off the base of the wall plated Springfield's first run, cutting the Wichita lead to 2-1.

The Wind Surge threatened in the fourth with a single and a walk but were unable to add to their advantage.

Springfield moved in front in the bottom of the fourth, using a pair of doubles, a single and a sacrifice fly to score three runs and take a 3-2 lead.

Wichita answered in the fifth as Salas lifted an opposite-field home run into the seats in left field, tying the game at 3-3.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the sixth on a pair of walks and a single. Wichita turned to Mueller for his Double-A debut, and the right-hander responded by striking out the first batter he faced before retiring Lars Nootbaar on a flyout to escape the jam.

The two clubs then waited nearly a full day to complete the final inning of the originally scheduled seven-inning contest. Caleb Roberts pinch-hit in the seventh, singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error, but Wichita was unable to bring him home.

Higginbotham worked a scoreless seventh to send the game into extra innings.

After both teams traded zeros, Springfield walked it off in the eighth, capitalizing on a Wichita throwing error to secure a 4-3 victory.

GAME 2

Olivares started Game two and worked around a pair of walks in the first inning, escaping with a strikeout and a double play to keep the game scoreless.

The Wind Surge threatened in the second with a single and a walk but could not break through.

Olivares continued to deal through four innings, allowing just one hit while keeping Springfield off the scoreboard.

The Cardinals loaded the bases in the fifth against Preston Johnson, but the right-hander induced three consecutive popups, including one from rehabbing major leaguer Lars Nootbaar, to escape the jam.

Springfield broke through in the sixth on a leadoff double and an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead.

Wichita answered immediately in the seventh. Spain's second hit of the game tied the contest before Rosario legged out an RBI infield single to put the Wind Surge in front 2-1.

The Surge added three insurance runs in the eighth. Roberts launched a solo homer and Kyle DeBarge followed with a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-1.

Springfield mounted a dramatic comeback in the ninth, scoring five unanswered runs, including Ugueto's walk-off three-run homer, to complete the sweep.

HIGHLIGHTS

GAME 1

DH Kala'i Rosario has reached base in all three games since returning from the injured list.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 18 games and blasted his third home run of the season.

Cossetti recorded his sixth multi-hit game of 2026.

3B Murphy Stehly extended his on-base streak to five games.

PH Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to 10 games.

2B Jose Salas launched his fifth home run of 2026.

RHP Cory Lewis struck out three over three innings.

LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his eighth scoreless appearance of the season.

RHP Mitch Mueller made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A strikeout in a scoreless appearance.

LHP Jake Higginbotham did not allow an earned run for the third time this season.

GAME 2

Wichita was swept in the five-game series.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 75 home runs.

The Wind Surge had at least one batter reach base in every inning of Game two.

SS Kyle DeBarge recorded his fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

CF Garrett Spain logged his seventh multi-hit game of the year.

LF Kala'i Rosario has reached base in all four games since returning from the injured list.

C Jamie Ferrer made his first Double-A start at catcher.

RF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to 11 games and launched his second home run of the season.

Roberts recorded a season-high two hits and owns an on-base percentage above .500 in his first 15 games with Wichita.

1B Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

3B Murphy Stehly extended his on-base streak to six games.

RHP Jose Olivares tossed four scoreless innings in his start.

RHP Preston Johnson allowed one run over two innings of relief.

RHP Jacob Wosinski recorded his fourth scoreless appearance of 2026.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Eli Jones was placed on the 7-day Injured List with right biceps tendinitis.

RHP Mitch Mueller was transferred to Wichita from Low-A Fort Myers.

RHP Luis Quiñones was transferred from the 7-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List.

RHP Mike Paredes was promoted from Triple-A St. Paul to the Minnesota Twins, becoming the 46th former Wind Surge player and first member of the 2026 club to make his Major League debut.

STAT OF THE DAY

.500 - Caleb Roberts recorded a season-high two hits, including a home run, raising his on-base percentage above .500 through his first 15 games with Wichita.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.