Cardinals Fend off Wind Surge Comeback in 8-5 Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Wichita Wind Surge (21-25) dropped game two of their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals (20-27), falling 8-5 Tuesday night at Route 66 Stadium despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning. Springfield starter Mason Molina controlled the game early, striking out eight over five innings of one run ball.

Wichita managed just two hits through the first seven innings and could not overcome the early deficit despite scoring four runs over the final two frames. Kyle DeBarge led the offense with two doubles, recording his 10th multi-hit game of the season and his second consecutive multi-hit performance. Jamie Ferrer helped spark the late rally with his first Double-A triple before later scoring on a sacrifice fly, while Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 17 games, passing Ben Ross for the longest Wind Surge on-base streak this season.

On the mound, the Wind Surge allowed eight runs on 11 hits but received some quality appearances out of the bullpen. Luis Quiñones recorded his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance, marking his ninth scoreless outing of the season, while Jarret Whorff added a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

THE RUNDOWN

Eli Jones made his fourth start of the season and worked around a pair of walks through his first two scoreless innings.

Wichita threatened in the third after a DeBarge double and a walk put two aboard. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, but the Surge were unable to cash in.

Springfield struck first in the bottom of the third. After opening the inning with consecutive infield singles, rehabbing major leaguer Lars Nootbaar launched an RBI double. The Cardinals added another run on a swinging bunt to take a 2-0 lead later in the frame.

The Cardinals extended the advantage in the fourth with a solo homer and an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Wichita broke through in the fifth after drawing two walks and scoring on a fielder's choice, but Springfield answered right back with an RBI single in the bottom half to restore a four-run cushion.

Quiñones and Whorff entered in relief across the sixth and seventh innings and combined for two scoreless frames while striking out four.

The Surge made things interesting in the eighth. DeBarge opened the inning with his second double of the night before Ferrer drove him in with a triple. Garrett Spain later added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Springfield responded in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run homer to push the lead back to five.

Wichita mounted one final rally in the ninth, scoring twice and bringing the tying run to the plate before the Cardinals closed out the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita trails the current series 0-2.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 71 home runs.

SS Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to seven games and recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the season.

DeBarge has recorded a leadoff hit in five of his last seven starts and posted multi-hit performances in back-to-back games.

DH Kala'i Rosario was activated from the 7-day injured list and reached base twice in his return.

1B Jamie Ferrer recorded his first Double-A triple.

3B Billy Amick extended his on-base streak to nine games.

C Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 17 games, passing Ben Ross for the longest Wind Surge on-base streak this season.

LF Caleb Roberts extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Wichita allowed its first pinch-hit home run since May 12, 2023, at Frisco.

RHP Eli Jones made his fourth start of the season.

RHP Luis Quiñones recorded his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance and his ninth scoreless outing of the season.

RHP Jarret Whorff recorded his third scoreless appearance of the year.

A pregame rain delay of 1:36, third delay of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 - Andrew Cossetti extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the longest by a Wind Surge player this season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game series against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Route 66 Stadium. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

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