Missions Fall Just Short to Split Series with Hooks

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions (20-31) had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning while down just one run, but San Antonio native Michael Cuevas got Luis Verdugo to bounce out for the final out of a 6-5 Corpus Christi Hooks (24-27) win to ensure a series-split.

The Hooks struck first in the third inning on a bases loaded walk and RBI groundout, but Missions starter Jagger Haynes limited the damage. San Antonio answered quickly off Ethan Salas's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third and Luis Verdugo's bases loaded walk against Hooks starter Trey Dombroski, so after four frames, the game sat even at 2-2.

A Lucas Spence run-scoring triple and Joseph Sullivan sacrifice fly put Corpus Christi right back up by two, but the Missions again responded right away with an RBI double by Tirso Ornelas and RBI single from Braedon Karpathios to tie the score at four.

The deciding runs for the Hooks arrived thanks to the duo of Spence and Sullivan again. They knocked in tallies with a single and sacrifice fly respectively against Andrew Thurman to make it 6-4 in favor of the Hooks.

In the ninth, Ornelas singled home a run, and the Missions juiced the bases, forcing Trey McLoughlin out of the game. Cuevas took over, and the former Brennan Bear sealed the game for the Hooks.

Up Next:

The Missions have a day off Monday as they head to Wichita, Kansas. They begin a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

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