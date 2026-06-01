Springfield Walks off Twice on Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals walked off twice on Sunday afternoon over the Wichita Wind Surge. Resuming a rain suspended game, the Cardinals walked off on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning before Miguel Ugueto launched a dramatic three-run walk-off homer in the nightcap.

DECISIONS:

(Game One)

W: Jack Findlay (3-0)

L: Jake Higginbothom (0-1)

(Game Two)

W: Hunter Hayes (4-1)

L: Jarret Whorf (1-1)

COMEBACK COMPLETE. FIVE RUN NINTH. MIGUEL UGUETO WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/ixwOV8BaGF - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 1, 2026

NOTES:

Game one was suspended after the bottom of the sixth on Saturday night due to heavy rain at 5:59 PM. The game was officially suspended at 6:52 PM. It resumed on Sunday at 2:15 PM.

Jurrangelo Cijntje, the starter for game one, struck out six batters across five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks. His 23rd birthday was the next day

Noah Mendlinger and Ryan Campos both had RBI doubles on Saturday night before the suspension.

Jon Jon Gazdar scored on a throwing error in the resumption on Sunday.

In the nightcap, Braden Davis struck out nine batters in 5.1 scoreless innings. He has struck out 19 batters across his last two starts.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Springfied mounted a comeback, scoring five runs on five hits. Ugueto's home run was his fourth of the season and sailed over the Route 66 Stadium manual scoreboard.

UP NEXT:

Tuesday, June 2 @ Frisco, 12:05 PM

Classic Rock 106.7, Bally Sports Live, SpringfieldCardinals.com







Texas League Stories from May 31, 2026

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