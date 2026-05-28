Naturals & Drillers Rained out Wednesday, Set to Play DH Thursday
Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
TULSA, OK - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Tulsa Drillers game at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 28, beginning at 4:30 PM CT, with the second game to take place following the completion of the first game.
The Naturals are looking to get the first win in the series after a wild 14-8 loss in the series opener on Monday, where Jorge Alfaro blasted two home runs for the second time this season. Despite the Naturals and Drillers having the same number of hits (11), Tulsa pulled away and won the first game of the series.
Both of Thursday's games will be seven innings in length, and fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by following along with the radio call on NWANaturals.com and the MiLB app. The broadcast kicks off with the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show at 4:15 PM CT.
Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026
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- Naturals & Drillers Rained out Wednesday, Set to Play DH Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
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