Sullivan Homers Again, Mayer K's Nine in CC Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Joseph Sullivan belted home run No. 10 and Bryce Mayer established his new Double-A best with nine strikeouts as the Hooks rolled to an 11-3 win over the Missions Wednesday night at Wolff Stadium.

Mayer set down the first seven in order, striking out five as CC built a 3-0 lead.

Sullivan capitalized on a Lucas Spence first-inning single with a mammoth two-run homer over the scoreboard in right field.

Sullivan, hitting .467 over his last four games, seared a doubled off the fence in right at 113 MPH in the third. Two batters later, Trevor Austin tripled to the alley in left for a 3-0 Corpus Christi bulge.

Mayer scattered one run, three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out nine to lower his ERA to 3.41 in eight assignments. The Astros top pitching prospect has breezed 46 batters in 29.0 frames for a 14.3 K-per-9 IP rate.

The Hooks made it 6-1 thanks to three straight walks that began the seventh. Pascanel Ferreras cashed in a pair with a bases-loaded single into center field.

CC then salted the game by sending nine men to bat in the ninth. The Hooks recorded three base hits in the rally, including two-run singles by Drew Brutcher and and Garret Guillemette. Max Holy, who notched an RBI single in the sixth, capped the scoring with a sac fly to right.

San Antonio native Michael Cuevas retired three of four with one strikeout from the Hooks pen, blanking the Missions in the seventh while pitching for the first time as a pro in his hometown.







Texas League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.