Morales Throws Six Shutout But Travs Fall in 12

Published on June 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Michael Morales threw six scoreless innings but the Arkansas Travelers eventually fell to the Frisco RoughRiders, 7-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday. Morales retired the first 11 batters of the game, holding the RoughRiders to just two hits over his six innings. The Travelers led on four different occasions but could not finish off the game. Orlando Martinez ended the contest with a walk-off single to center with two out in the bottom of the 12th. Aaron McKeithan and Josh Hood each had two hits while Charlie Pagliarini hit a two-run home run for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Two outs from a win (and possible shutout), Frisco's Rafe Perich spoiled the day for the Travs with a tying two-run home run.

* Frisco appeared poised to win in the 11th but Brock Moore came on with one out and the tying run at third base and notched a strikeout and flyout to keep the game going.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Aaron McKeithan: 2-4, BB, run, 2B, RBI

* RHP Michael Morales: 6 IP, 2 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* It was the longest game of the season for the Travs in both innings and time (3:29).

* Morales worked six innings for the first time this season. He has thrown back-to-back scoreless starts.

* The Travs led in each of the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

The series continues with a doubleheader on Wednesday. RH Ryan Hawks (3-3, 4.94) starts game one for Arkansas against LH Blake Townsend (3-2, 3.86). First pitch of game one is set for 5:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 16, 2026

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