Missions 6-16 Game Postponed
Published on June 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
Tuesday's originally scheduled contest between the San Antonio Missions and Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field has been postponed. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Check out the San Antonio Missions Statistics
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