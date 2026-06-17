Missions 6-16 Game Postponed

Published on June 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







Tuesday's originally scheduled contest between the San Antonio Missions and Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field has been postponed. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.







Texas League Stories from June 16, 2026

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