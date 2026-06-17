Frisco Survives Arkansas Shutout Bid, Walks It off in 12 Innings

Published on June 16, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After trailing 2-0 into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders came back to beat the Arkansas Travelers 7-6 in 12 innings on a walk-off single from Orlando Martinez on Tuesday afternoon at Riders Field.

Both teams were bolstered by excellent starting pitching early on. The game's first run was not scored until the sixth inning, when Arkansas (39-24) scurried home on a wild pitch by Frisco (35-27) starter Aidan Curry. Curry set a career high with 6.1 innings pitched, surrendering just two runs and striking out eight, the most he's had in his first four Double-A starts.

Down to its final two outs in the ninth inning, Frisco finally found the scoreboard when Rafe Perich blasted a game-tying two-run home run. His 16th homer of the season sent the game to extra innings.

Both teams scored twice in the 10th, with Frisco getting a game-tying two-RBI single off the bat of Marcus Lee Sang. They matched each other with one run apiece in the 11th, Frisco's coming on a Perich RBI single.

Then, after Janser Lara (2-0) allowed an unearned run in the top of the 12th, Dylan Dreiling drove in Corey Joyce to tie the game against Brock Moore (1-2) and Martinez won it with a base hit up the middle.

Notes to Know:

Since the installation of the extra-innings runner rule, Frisco has played just four games that went into the 12th inning. Two of those four have come in the last two games after Frisco lost in 12 to San Antonio on Sunday, marking the first time in franchise history that the RoughRiders have played consecutive 12+-inning games.

Martinez extended his hitting streak to nine games, while Lee Sang extended his Texas League-leading streak to 10 games.

Frisco pitching struck out a season-high 17 hitters. It is just the 11th game in franchise history in which the Riders have posted 17 or more strikeouts.

The win dropped Frisco's magic number for a playoff spot to three with six games to play in the first half.

Frisco and Arkansas now prepare to face off in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Riders Field, making up a rainout from May. In game one, LHP Blake Townsend (3-2, 3.86) will start for Frisco against RHP Ryan Hawks (3-3, 4.94) in a 5:05 p.m. start. Neither team has announced an official starter for game two.

Dude Perfect will make a special surprise during game two of the doubleheader with a ticket flash sale available here. It will also be a Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Wineries.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 16, 2026

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