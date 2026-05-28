Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Co-Ed Baseball Show Coming to San Antonio

Published on May 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas. - Boom Ball, a reimagined, high-energy baseball experience is expanding nationwide, with a multi-city summer tour across the U.S. as momentum builds around its new "show baseball" experience.

Boom Ball continues its rollout with its next stop in San Antonio on Saturday, August 29 at Wolff Stadium, bringing its signature blend of fast-paced play and interactive fan moments to the crowd. Designed as a fresh take on America's pastime, Boom Ball combines elite baseball and softball talent with immersive, personality-driven entertainment.

Each event is a two-hour, co-ed experience and includes six action-packed innings. Teams, the Lucky Llamas and the Chaos Crew, compete through a twist on traditional baseball combined with trick plays and high-impact moments that keep fans engaged from the first pitch through the final inning.

The experience features former collegiate and minor league players, softball stars, and reality TV personalities, all coming together for fast-paced gameplay, crowd interaction, and unexpected entertainment moments that redefine the traditional ballpark experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Boom Ball to Wolff Stadium," said Missions General Manager David Gasaway. "High-energy baseball for the whole family is something we cherish and are proud to support, and we can't wait to see the smiles throughout the ballpark as Boom Ball arrives in San Antonio."

Fans can expect an interactive, music-filled atmosphere with crowd participation and surprise moments throughout the night. Designed for families, sports fans, and first-time attendees alike, Boom Ball delivers a new style of baseball entertainment centered around fun, energy, and shared experiences.

Boom Ball's 2026 Tour Schedule is below, with additional cities and dates being added. For more information, tour updates, and tickets visit https://boomballtour.com.

March 28, 2026: PHOENIX, AZ, Camelback Ranch

April 18, 2026: ATLANTA, GA, Gwinnett Field

June 20, 2026: JACKSON, MS, Trustmark Park

June 27, 2026: MEMPHIS, TN, AutoZone Park

July 4, 2026: LANSING, MI, Jackson Field

July 11, 2026: SPRINGFIELD, MO Route 66 Stadium

July 18, 2026: CHICAGO, IL, Northwestern Medicine Field

July 25, 2026: BIRMINGHAM, AL, Regions Field

Aug. 8, 2026: READING, PA, FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug. 15, 2026: OMAHA, NE, Werner Park

Aug. 22, 2026: WICHITA, KS, Equity Bank Park

Aug. 29, 2026: SAN ANTONIO, TX, Wolff Stadium







Texas League Stories from May 28, 2026

Boom Ball Expands Nationwide Tour with High-Energy Co-Ed Baseball Show Coming to San Antonio - San Antonio Missions

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