Drillers Win Game One, Rain Takes Game Two

Published on May 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers pitcher Adam Serwinowski

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi) Tulsa Drillers pitcher Adam Serwinowski(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Rich Crimi)

Adam Serwinowski allowed just two hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings of what was to be game one of a doubleheader on Thursday night. His performance helped lead the Drillers to a 6-1 win over Northwest Arkansas before rain postponed game two.Rich Crimi

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers and Northwest Arkansas Naturals were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Thursday night at ONEOK Field, but Mother Nature had other ideas. The two teams managed to dodge the rain showers enough for the Drillers to earn a 6-1 victory in game one. The second game was never able to start due to off-and-on, rain showers continuing throughout the evening.

The opener of Thursday's scheduled twin bill was scoreless until Tulsa put up two runs in the third inning. Josue De Paula began the inning with a walk and came around to score following singles from Mike Sirota and Elijah Hainline. Zyhir Hope was next and he delivered the Drillers third consecutive single to drive in Sirota.

One inning later, Tulsa doubled its lead. With two outs, Jake Gelof singled, stole second base and scored on Chris Newell's single. Newell also stole second base and eventually scored on De Paula's double to give the Drillers a 4-0 lead.

That lead proved enough for Tulsa starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, who struck out eight Naturals hitters over 5.1 innings. His only blemish came in the sixth inning as he gave up a single and a walk before his outing ended after 94 pitches thrown.

Antonio Knowles took over on the mound, and a wild pitch followed by a single produced the only run for Northwest Arkansas.

Newell was responsible for the Drillers final two runs, blasting a two-run homer into the COUNTRY Financial Terrace in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After game one's conclusion, a heavy rain shower moved over the stadium and continued off and on for the next couple hours, forcing game two's postponement until Friday.

GAME NOTES

*The victory was the Drillers third straight and the team is now 8-2 in their last ten games.

Zyhir Hope races to make a catch in Thursday's 5-1 win over Northwest Arkansas.Rich Crimi

*With his performance in game one, Serwinowski picked up his third win this season. In his five starts in May, the lefthander is 2-0 with a 3.75 ERA, and he leads the Texas League with 34 strikeouts.

*Knowles and Cam Day combined to pitch the final inning and two-thirds of game one. For Knowles, it was his first appearance since he was placed on the injured list on April 1 when pitching for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

*Gelof had two hits and scored twice in game one to increase his hitting streak and runs scored streaks to six games each.

*De Paula reached base twice in game one to increase his on-base streak to 14 straight games.

*Newell's game one homer was his fifth of the season.

UP NEXT

The Drillers and Naturals will try again to play a doubleheader on Friday. The starting time for game one is set for 4:30 p.m., with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener, but no earlier than 7:00 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings in length.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Game 1

NW Arkansas - LHP Hunter Patteson (2-3, 6.39 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Payton Martin (1-2, 5.46 ERA)

Game 2

NW Arkansas - RHP Ethan Bosacker (1-1, 5.48 ERA at Triple-A Omaha)

Tulsa - RHP Peter Heubeck (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from May 28, 2026

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