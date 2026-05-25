Blue Ghosts Walk off Hounds in 10th for Series Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Jeron Williams game-tying homer in the ninth and Yamal Encarncion's walk-off RBI single in the 10th guided the Blue Ghosts to a dramatic 2-1 win over Midland before 5,064 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi earned its third series win of the year by claiming four of the six games vs. the RockHounds.

Astros ace Hunter Brown, appearing for the first time since March 31, began his rehab assignment by striking out five of seven batters faced over two scoreless innings while throwing 21 of 35 pitches for strikes.

Astros closer Josh Hader, who fanned two in a scoreless third, has struck out 11 batters against one walk, four hits, and one run in 7.0 innings across seven rehab outings.

Joey Loperfido played six innings in right field, going 0-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch to begin his rehab stint.

Taylor Trammell, who hit two home runs on Saturday for CC, went 0-for-4 while playing left field in his fourth rehab assignment. Trammell hit two long fly outs, including being robbed of a home run by Domingo Pacheco who leaped into the right-field bullpen for the final out of the third.

Trey Dombroski matched his longest outing of the year as the lefty held Midland to one run over five innings.

In his first plate appearance of the day, Williams drove the second pitch of the ninth inning down the right-field line, clearing the bullpen fence, as well as a leaping Pacheco, for his first homer of the season, tying the game at 1.

In the bottom of the 10th, automatic runner Pascanel Ferreras advance to third on a wild pitch before waltzing home as the winning on Encarnacion's team-best 25th RBI of the season, thanks to a smash past the bag at first.







Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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