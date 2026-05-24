Drillers Drop Second Straight in Wichita

Published on May 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Chris Newell of the Tulsa Drillers rounds the bases

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Ed Bailey) Chris Newell of the Tulsa Drillers rounds the bases(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, KS - The Tulsa Drillers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Sunday afternoon's six-game series finale in Wichita, but they failed to hold that lead. The Wind Surge used a big, five-run third inning that was highlighted by a grand slam from Maddux Houghton, who was not in the original lineup and only entered the game following an ejection.

Tulsa was unable to recover from Wichita's big inning, scoring only one run for the remainder of the game while the Wind Surge produced three more and defeated the Drillers 8-4 at Equity Bank Park.

It was the Drillers second straight loss to conclude the six-game series in Wichita after they opened the series by winning the first four games.

Following their first loss of the series on Saturday, Tulsa began the Sunday finale by gaining the lead in the second inning. With two outs, Jake Gelof reached base with a single to left, and Chris Newell followed with a two-run homer. One batter later, Sean McLain tripled when center fielder Houghton lost the ball in the sun. Two pitches later, McLain scored on a wild pitch to put Tulsa ahead 3-0.

Drillers starting pitcher Patrick Copen was making his second start of the series, and his outing on Sunday started strong until Wichita took the lead in the third inning. The inning began with a single and a hit batter, and Jose Salas drove in the first run with a single to center. A walk followed to load the bases to set up Houghton's grand slam that put the Wind Surge up 5-3.

With two outs in the fourth, Copen suddenly struggled with his command and issued four consecutive walks which forced in the sixth run for Wichita and ended Copen's afternoon.

Wichita scored two more in the fifth when Poncho Ruiz hit a line drive to left field, but Zyhir Hope missed the catch, allowing two runs to score to give the Wind Surge an 8-3 lead.

McLain put the Drillers fourth and final on the board in the seventh when he hit his first home run of the season.

GAME NOTES

*Copen was charged with six runs on four hits and six walks in 3.2 innings pitched. He was charged with his third loss, dropping his record to 3-3.

*McLain's triple and home run increased his hitting streak to seven straight games. He was the only Tulsa hitter to earn multiple hits in the game.

*Evan Shaw followed Copen on the mound and worked the next 2.1 innings. He was charged with two runs, but neither was earned due to Hope's error.

*Carson Hobbs worked two scoreless innings to finish the game, and he allowed just one baserunner on a walk while striking out three.

*Two members of the Wind Surge were ejected in the first inning. Center fielder Garrett Spain and Wichita coach Julian Gonzalez were both ejected following a strikeout of Spain. The ejection allowed Houghton to enter the game and his grand slam proved to be the key hit in the game.

*Gelof scored one of the Drillers four runs to bring his run scored streak to five straight games.

*The Drillers did not steal a base in the game, marking the first time in 14 games that Tulsa has not swiped a bag.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will play a special Memorial Day game on Monday to begin a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. A huge holiday Fireworks Spectacular will follow the game. It is the first time the Drillers have faced the Naturals this season. First pitch is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field and the pitching matchup is scheduled to be:

NW Arkansas- TBA

Tulsa - LHP Wyatt Crowell (3-4, 5.59 ERA)

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Texas League Stories from May 24, 2026

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