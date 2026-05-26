Travs Rally to Take Series from Springfield

Published on May 26, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Gusty pitching and timely hitting carried the Arkansas Travelers past the Springfield Cardinals, 3-1 on Sunday night to win the series. The Travs did not lead until the bottom of the eighth inning. Lazaro Montes homered with two out in the sixth to tie the game and Hunter Fitz-Gerald laced the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth. Adam Leverett started for Arkansas and allowed just one run over a season best 5.2 innings. Reid VanScoter (0.2 IP), Jimmy Kingsbury (1.1 IP) and Charlie Beilenson (1.1 IP) each stranded an inherited runner as part of a scoreless bullpen effort.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield lifted starter Braden Davis (10 K) with two out in the sixth inning and Lazaro Montes immediately homered off the new pitcher to tie the game.

* Sammy Siani walked and Bill Knight singled to set the table in the bottom of the eighth. Two batters later, Fitz-Gerald ripped a double down the right field line for the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Adam Leverett: 5.2 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 7 K

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 1.1 IP, H, 2 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas won their fifth consecutive series.

* Springfield put their leadoff batter on base in six of the nine innings.

After a day off on Monday, the Travs start a six game series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night. It is a Dog Day at DSP and first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 26, 2026

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