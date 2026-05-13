Eagen Punches out Eight, Sod Poodles Shut out Hooks

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (17-16) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (15-19), 2-0, on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field. Needing only two runs to emerge victorious, the Soddies take their first series opener in 2026 in a pitcher's duel.

Coming out of the gates firing strikes this evening was Amarillo starter Daniel Eagen. Despite Jeremy Pena reaching base on an error in his Major League rehab assignment, he stranded the shortstop using two strikeouts to end the frame. The Presbyterian College alum continued to deal through the opening triad of innings, punching out a handful more in the second and third frames to bring his strikeout total to five while the Sod Poodles still looked for a way to get on the board.

Angel Ortiz was the beneficiary of a dropped third strike to open the fourth as the throw from the catcher nicked off the top of the first baseman's glove, allowing Ortiz to reach base. The right fielder successfully swiped second base, setting the table for Texas League batting leader Danny Serretti, but the Soddies were unable to come through and left the fourth inning still in a scoreless tie.

Facing the minimum once again in the fifth was Eagen as the right-hander threw his 68th pitch of the night past John Garcia for strike three, giving him eight to complete his outing.

Another MLB rehabber in the form of Astros closer Josh Hader entered out of the bullpen for the Hooks in the sixth and was able to escape the inning unscathed despite an Ortiz one-out double. Jonatan Bernal took over for Eagen on the bump in the sixth and worked around a leadoff two-bagger to keep the game knotted.

In the eighth, Amarillo got each of their first two runners on base with a single and a walk. Both runners moved into scoring position on Jansel Luis'sacrifice bunt, allowing Ortiz to send one deep enough to right field to scratch the first run of the ballgame on a sac fly. Druw Jones followed it up by singling on a high chopper to third for the two-run Sod Poodles advantage.

Landon Sims took over in the ninth and after finding himself in a bit of hot water as the bases were loaded with one out, he slammed the door with a strikeout and a flyout to earn the save and give Amarillo the 2-0 win.

POSTGAME NOTES

GRAN TORIN-O: Reaching base safely five times this evening was Cristofer Torin ...over his most recent seven road games, he is batting .344 (11x32) with a .429 OBP...he is the third Sod Poodle to reach base safely at least five times in a game this season and the first to do it without an extra-base hit.

EAGEN-KEELED: Dishing out eight strikeouts over five innings this evening on the hill for Amarillo was Daniel Eagen ...it is tied for the most strikeouts he has recorded in a single game in his Sod Poodles career.







Texas League Stories from May 12, 2026

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