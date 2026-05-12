Rehabbing Astros Hader, Pena & Meyers Join Hooks

Published on May 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros left-handed pitcher Josh Hader, shortstop Jeremy Peña, and centerfielder Jake Meyers are all set to make rehab appearances at Whataburger Field this week.

Hader, a 3-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year recipient, is recovering from left biceps tendinitis after going 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 48 games for the Astros last season. The 32-year-old southpaw saved 28 games in 29 chances while averaging 13 strikeouts per 9 innings pitch en route to his 6th All-Star selection, 1st in the American League.

Hader has not appeared in a Major League game since August 8, 2025 at Yankee Stadium. The 9-year MLB veteran pitched twice for Sugar Land last week to start this rehab stint. Hader faced 3 batters in a scoreless inning (0 H, 1 BB, 1 K) Tuesday while striking out 2 in a scoreless frame (1 H, 0 BB, 12 of 18 P for strikes) on Saturday. This marks Hader's first appearance in Corpus Christi since starring for the Hooks in 2015.

Peña, the 2022 ALCS & World Series MVP, will be making his first official appearance at Whataburger Field, though he did toil at this ballpark in 2020 as part of the Astros Alternate Training Camp. Out with a hamstring injury, the 28-year-old Gold Glove winner will be playing for the first time since batting .256 with 4 doubles in 10 games for Houston March 27-April 11.

Peña earned his first career All-Star selection in 2025, batting .304 with 30 doubles, 2 triples, 17 homers, 62 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 125 games for the Astros. The University of Maine Black Bear ranked 5th among MLB players in batting average and was a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger Award at shortstop. Peña was named the Astros MVP by the Houston Chapter of the BBWAA in his 4th Major League campaign.

Meyers, shutdown since April 8 with a right oblique strain, is coming off a tremendous 2025 season as he hit .292 with 53 runs, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 24 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases over 104 games for the Astros. The elite defender tied for 4th among AL center fielders in Outs Above Average with 10.

Meyers, who leads Major League center fielders in Outs Above Average (41) since debuting in 2021, played in 24 games for the 2019 Hooks. The Nebraska Cornhusker did work out at Whataburger Field in 2020 during the pandemic. Meyers is hitting .243 with 2 doubles, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, and 1 steal in 12 games for Houston this season.







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