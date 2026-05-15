Conticello Goes Deep Twice, Amarillo Gets Back in Win Column against Hooks

Published on May 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-17) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (16-20), 6-1, on Thursday night at Whataburger Field. A solid effort from the Amarillo pitching staff combined with a multi-homer evening from the bats allowed the visitors to cruise to victory

Both sides were able to get a runner on base in the opening frame, but neither squad was able to bring across a run in the inning.

After Amarillo was retired in order in the second, the Hooks went to work as Joseph Sullivan reached base on a hit-by-pitch and quickly stole second base. Despite Ashton Izzi' s best efforts to work around the jam, Garret Guillemette singled up the middle to put the hosts in front, 1-0.

The Sod Poodles' response was immediate as Gavin Conticello belted the first pitch he saw in the third the other way, clearing the left field fence for a solo shot that tied the game at one apiece.

Izzi found his rhythm in the middle innings, posting a scoreless third and fourth inning to keep the game knotted. Corpus Christi went down in order in the fourth, allowing Amarillo an opportunity to overtake.

Conticello checked in with his second knock of the game in the fifth and Amarillo benefited from an error in Matt O'Neill 's plate appearance that put two runners aboard for Jean Walters. In just his second game with the Soddies this year, the switch-hitting third baseman welcomed the new Corpus Christi arm to the game by belting a three-run homer to right field to give Amarillo the 4-1 edge.

Once the sixth rolled around, Angel Ortiz found his way on base via walk. A new arm entered out of the Hooks bullpen and he was greeted by Conticello's second dinger of the night, a two-run blast that extended the Amarillo advantage to five.

The bullpen trio of Antonio Menendez, Alec Baker, and Casey Anderson closed things out in relief for the Sod Poodles, highlighted by Baker's five strikeouts over his two innings to secure the 6-1 Sod Poodles win.

POSTGAME NOTES

MELLOW CELLO: Checking in with a three-hit night and a pair of homers was Gavin Conticello ...it is the first multi-homer day of his Amarillo career and only his second as a pro, last doing so on April 13, 2024 with High-A Hillsboro...it is the fifth multi-homer game by a Sod Poodle this season.

HOT STUFF: Since April 16, the Sod Poodles are 16-8, good for the second-best record in the Texas League over that span...they entered play this evening just 3.5 games back of Texas League South leader Midland.







Texas League Stories from May 14, 2026

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