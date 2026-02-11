Applications Now Being Accepted for Drillers Foundation Scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for the Tulsa Drillers Higher Education Scholarship Awards. The awards are presented annually to a pair of high school seniors who participated in at least two seasons of high school baseball or softball.

The awards consist of $2,000 scholarships for each individual for two or four consecutive years.

Two new winners will be announced.

In addition to having played either baseball or softball, selected recipients will need to show leadership, integrity and good moral character. Financial need and academic standing will also be considered when awarding the scholarships. Priority will be given to applicants who reside in the Northeastern Oklahoma area.

2023 Inaugural Winners: Macy Willing from Cushing High School and Thairenn Thompson from Muskogee High School.

2024 Winners: Abigail Morgan from Bristow High School and Cooper Bates from Broken Arrow High School.

2025 Winner: Payton Hedges from Jenks High School.







