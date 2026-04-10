Drillers Honor the Legacy of Jackie Robinson.

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke Baseball's color barrier, serving as a powerful catalyst for necessary changes in our sport and nation. Every day baseball demonstrates a powerful, unified tribute to Jackie's legacy on and off the field.

To honor Jackie Robinson, during the game on April 15th, the first 1,000 fans through the Tulsa World 1st Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances will receive a Drillers Jackie Robinson jersey courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430.

You must be in attendance to receive the Drillers Jackie Robinson Jersey. One jersey per ticket, per person with entry. Sizes include Youth Large, Adult Medium, Adult XL, Adult XXL & Adult XXXL.

The Drillers will be wearing special jerseys on the field that will all feature Robinson's number 42. In addition, Jackie Robinson video clips will be played on the video board throughout the game.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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