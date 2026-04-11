Hooks Stun Missions as Ferreras Homers in Ninth

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Pascanel Ferreras blasted a two-run homer with the Corpus Christi Hooks (4-3) down to their final out as the Hooks stole a 2-1 victory from the San Antonio Missions (1-6). Fans at The Wolff were roaring in anticipation as a starting pitcher's duel set the tone in what remained a tie game into the eighth, where the Missions took the lead on a Romeo Sanabria RBI single, but a 45-minute rain delay proved to be the sign of a sorrowful ending to come as the Missions lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Third-ranked San Diego Padres prospect Miguel Mendez began this contest with a controlled pace at the mound to the delight of Missions' fans that had The Wolff rockin early on. Mendez kept the Hooks' from hitting the ground running with six strikeouts through four scoreless innings. Although running into a challenging third allowing two hits and a Tyler Whitaker walk to load the bases, Mendez stayed composed, striking out Will Bush and creating a force out to get the Missions out of a pinch.

Corpus Christi's Brandon McPherson answered the call with a strong performance of his own, striking out five Missions batters through 4.1 innings. McPherson also got the Hooks out of a dangerous situation on an early scoring chance for San Antonio in the second that included back-to-back singles from Kai Murphy and Chris Sargent. Murphy then stole third base to put himself closer before a Carson Tucker lineout.

Murphy started another rally for the Missions in the bottom of the fifth, reaching on a base on balls. Tucker then followed with a single line drive to center field to put runners on first and second. Braedon Karpathios had an opportunity to bat in some runs, but he grounded out into a double play to diminish the offensive spark.

The assertiveness/momentum in the pitching rotation continued for the Missions as Eric Yost managed to strikeout three Hooks in two innings before a 45-minute rain delay that sent thousands of Rey Feo jerseys searching for cover at The Wolff in the bottom of the sixth. No rain caused any delay in Yost's rhythm as he returned in the seventh to leave Trevor Austin and Tyler Whitaker swinging for the fences.

Karpathios had struggled in this current homestand striking out six times before the start of this matchup, yet he emerged as a potential hero late in the ball game as he singled a line drive to set himself up to score a run. He hustled home on Sanabria's RBI single to break the deadlock in the eighth.

What appeared to be Sadrac Franco's first save of the season vanished into a loss as Ferreras smacked one over the left field wall after a Trevor Austin walk to snatch the lead for Corpus Christi 2-1. A shocked crowd watched on as Derek True remained on for the bottom of the ninth, and he set the Missions down in order to seal the steal.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Ian Koenig goes for San Antonio (0-1, 5.40) while righty Brett Gillis (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Hooks. Tomorrow is sold out at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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