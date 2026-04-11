RoughRiders Rally for Late Win to Even Series

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - On Friday night at Riders Field, the Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Midland RockHounds 4-3 in the series' third consecutive one-run game.

Frisco (5-2) struck first against Midland (5-2) starter Corey Avant on a two-out, two-run single from Orlando Martinez in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. The RockHounds notched an unearned run against Riders' righty Leandro Lopez in the second, but Lopez finished with 5.2 innings, only surrendering that unearned tally while striking out three.

Frainyer Chavez then launched his first 2026 home run in the fifth inning, adding insurance for a 3-1 lead. Midland made things interesting again in the seventh, though, with a two-RBI double from Jared Dickey to tie the game 3-3. Wilian Bormie (2-0) calmed the seas and kept the game tied in relief with 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball, whiffing two.

In the eighth inning, Tucker Mitchell delivered the lead right back for the Riders with an RBI single through the right side off of AJ Causey (0-1) to score John Taylor from second base. He also helped secure the game-clinching out in the ninth by snaring a ground ball and flipping it to Bryan Magdaleno at first base to strand two RockHounds aboard. Magdaleno beat Tommy White by a step to earn his first save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Frisco tied a franchise record with four double plays in the game and all four came in the first four innings. Lopez started two of them by fielding comebacker grounders, including a 1-2-5-6 double play in the second inning.

After a four-hit game on Thursday, Chavez had two more hits, including his home run. He has a team-high eight in the first four games of the series.

Lopez's 5.2 innings mark the longest start by a Frisco starter on the season, passing the 5.1 innings that David Davalillo turned in during Opening Weekend.

The RoughRiders aim to secure at least a series split on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and will have LHP Dylan MacLean (1-0, 1.80) taking the hill against Midland RHP JJ Goss (1-0, 0.00).

Fans at Riders Field can collect a Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Bahama Buck's and take part in a team autograph session before the game. Kids can also run the bases after the game, presented by Raising Cane's.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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