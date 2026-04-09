Frisco Falls to Midland in First 2026 Loss

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - After a 4-0 start, the Frisco RoughRiders dropped their first game of the season, losing 5-4 to the Midland RockHounds at Riders Field on Wednesday night.

The RockHounds (4-1) rolled to five runs in the first two innings off RoughRiders (4-1) starter Blake Townsend (0-1), who was making his first Riders start, and all five came on home runs. Tommy White launched a two-run blast in the first inning, Brayan Buelvas and Cameron Leary went back-to-back to start the second and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer added one with two outs for a 5-0 Midland lead.

From there, the Riders' bullpen pitched yet another scoreless game, setting its offense up for a chance to potentially come back. Tucker Mitchell doubled off of Wei-En Lin to drive in Julian Brock for the first RoughRiders run of the night in the fourth inning and Dylan Dreiling and Brock had RBIs in the seventh, sending the game to the ninth at 5-3.

After Keyber Rodriguez scored on a Shohei Tomioka wild pitch, John Taylor popped out to end the night and strand the potential tying run at third base.

James Gonzalez (1-0) earned the win in relief for Midland while Tomioka took his second save of the season.

Notes to Know:

Because Frisco and Springfield lost, there are no longer any undefeated teams in the Texas League.

With the four home runs allowed, the Riders surrendered their first extra-base hits of the season. They were the last team in Minor League Baseball to do so.

The RoughRiders bullpen dropped its Minor League-leading ERA to 0.40 through five games behind scoreless outings from Bryan Magdaleno, Jonathan Brand and Ricardo Velez.

Brock finished with a two-hit night at the plate and caught three runners stealing defensively. Dreiling, with singles in the first, seventh and ninth innings, had a three-hit affair.

The Riders will look to bounce back Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco has yet to announce a starter for the game, while Midland turns to LHP Jamie Arnold (0-0, 3.60).

It will be the first Bark in the Park night of the season at the home of the RoughRiders and also the first Thirsty Thursday, with half-price Shiner Bock through the seventh inning.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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