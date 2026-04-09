Diamond Baseball Holdings Bringing Home Run Dugout Batting Bays to Equity Bank Park

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - Coming soon to Equity Bank Park, Wichita Wind Surge fans will have the opportunity to mash home runs-knocking a physical ball out of the virtual park in Home Run Dugout's Batting Bays™, located inside the Wichita Baseball Museum in right field.

The HRD Batting Bay experience is designed to be approachable for kids and adults alike, regardless of skill level. Each bay features a patented soft-toss pitching machine serving up a "seven mph fastball," massive projection screens, and immersive augmented reality gameplay. Dynamic game settings can adjust fence distances and boost swing power, so everyone can experience the thrill of going yard.

"Bringing Home Run Dugout's Batting Bays to Equity Bank Park is all about creating a new way for our fans to connect with the game," said Wichita Wind Surge General Manager, Matt Hamilton. "This experience blends innovation with the fun of baseball, giving families, friends, and fans of all ages the chance to step up, take a swing, and feel the excitement of hitting a home run right here at the ballpark."

This installation is in partnership with Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), which owns and operates, the Wind Surge. DBH is focused on enhancing the fan experience across its ballparks through innovative attractions and best-in-class experiences. The addition of Home Run Dugout's Batting Bays at Equity Bank Park represents a shared commitment to delivering interactive, next-generation entertainment.

"Wichita's fan base is passionate and loyal, and we're excited to deliver experiences that match that energy," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Home Run Dugout's Batting Bays do exactly that - giving every fan the chance to step up and hit one out of the park, while helping Equity Bank Park become a true destination for the Wichita community year-round."

Home Run Dugout owns and operates its flagship 20-bay venue in Katy, TX, and is expanding through a licensing strategy that brings its patented Batting Bay technology to partners nationwide. The installation at Equity Bank Park joins a growing portfolio that includes the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark, and Chasing Aces Golf in Louisiana. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and future Hall of Famer, recently joined the team as the founding athlete and chair of the athlete advisory board.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings and the Wichita Wind Surge have been tremendous partners on this project," said Home Run Dugout CEO, Rodney Muras. "Like Home Run Dugout, they are on a mission to make baseball more fun and accessible through innovation and best-in-class experiences."

The Home Run Dugout Batting Bays at Equity Bank Park can be booked for private events during Wind Surge home games by contacting info@windsurge.com.

They will also be available for reservations and walk-ins on non-gamedays from Thursday through Sunday at the following times: Thursday 3 PM-9 PM, Friday 3 PM-11 PM, Saturday 11 AM-11 PM, and Sunday 12 PM-9 PM.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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