Wind Surge Strike out 16, But Fall to Travelers 4-2 in Series Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-3) opened a six-game road series with a 4-2 loss to the Arkansas Travelers (1-3) on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park despite a dominant performance on the mound that produced 16 strikeouts, the third-highest total in franchise history.

Wichita's pitching staff showcased swing-and-miss ability throughout the game, but all four Arkansas runs came via the home run. Offensively, Billy Amick led the way with a two-run homer in the first inning as part of a multi-hit performance. Ben Ross and Hendry Mendez also recorded multiple hits, but the Wind Surge were unable to generate enough runs.

Four Wichita pitchers recorded at least three strikeouts, including seven from right-hander Mike Paredes in his four-inning start. Relievers Jaylen Nowlin, Alejandro Hidalgo and Darren Bowen each added three strikeouts in relief.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita struck first in the opening inning after Hendry Mendez lifted a double into left field. Amick followed with a two-run home run to the opposite field to give the Wind Surge an early 2-0 lead.

Paredes matched the offensive start, striking out two batters in a perfect first inning. He continued to deal, retiring seven of the next nine batters he faced and finishing with one run allowed on two hits with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Arkansas cut the lead to 2-1 in the second on a solo home run.

Right hander Jaylen Nowlin came on in the fifth continuing the punchout parade as he fanned three of the first four batters he saw to keep the score at 2-1. The Travelers pulled even in the bottom of the sixth, once again launching a solo shot over the short wall in right field to tie the game at 2-2.

Arkansas took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, drawing a leadoff walk and following it with a two-run homer to take the lead 4-2. Wichita couldn't cut into the lead from there and went on to take the loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded 16 strikeouts, the third-highest total in franchise history. Franchise record 20, 8/16/22

Mendez extended his hitting streak to four games and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

Amick homered in back-to-back games and recorded his first multi-hit game at Double-A.

Ross extended his hitting streak to four games and recorded his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Paredes struck out seven over four innings, a season high.

STAT OF THE DAY

16 - Wichita's pitching staff recorded 16 strikeouts, the third-highest total in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TVand Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 7, 2026

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