Spain Drives in Five as Wind Surge Erupt for 12-5 Win over Travelers

Published on April 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (3-5) bounced back in a big way Saturday night, defeating the Arkansas Travelers (3-4) 12-5 in the fifth game of a six-game road series at Dickey-Stephens Park behind a 15-hit offensive outburst.

Garrett Spain led the way with a five-RBI performance, collecting three hits and launching a three-run home run in the eighth inning. Ben Ross added a three-hit game, while Maddux Houghton, Billy Amick and Kyle DeBarge each recorded multi-hit efforts as Wichita set season highs in both runs and hits.

On the mound, Mike Paredes turned in a strong outing, allowing one run over four innings while striking out seven. The bullpen was sharp too, with Aaron Rozek and Darren Bowen recorded scoreless relief appearances.

THE RUNDOWN

Paredes got the start and set the tone early, striking out five over three scoreless innings as the game remained tied 0-0.

Wichita broke through in the fourth when a walk and a misplayed single off the bat of Amick put two runners in scoring position. Spain followed with a two-run single to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas answered with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth, but Paredes limited the damage and finished with one run allowed on three hits with seven strikeouts. Wichita led 2-1 after four.

Gomez worked a perfect fifth inning in relief, striking out two to maintain the lead.

The Travelers tied the game in the sixth, using a walk, a single and a throwing error to make it 2-2.

Wichita responded in the seventh, starting with a walk by Jake Rucker and an infield single from Houghton. Both runners advanced on stolen bases, and Rucker scored on a wild pitch. Ross followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the seventh, but Luis Quiñones entered and struck out the final batter with the bases loaded to preserve the lead.

The Wind Surge broke the game open in the eighth, scoring eight runs on a flurry of hits. Spain, Ricardo Olivar and Houghton each drove in runs, while DeBarge and Ross added RBI singles. Spain capped the inning with a three-run home run, extending the lead to 12-2.

Arkansas scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but Wichita maintained control to secure the 12-5 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita recorded 15 hits, a season high.

The Wind Surge pitching staff struck out 13 batters, the fifth time reaching double digits this season.

Wichita pitchers have combined for 66 strikeouts over the last five games.

DeBarge recorded his second multi-hit and RBI game of the season.

Ross extended his hitting streak to eight games and recorded his second three-hit game of the year.

Amick tallied his second multi-hit game of the season.

Spain collected three hits, homered for the second time in the series and drove in five runs.

Houghton recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Paredes has not issued a walk in 11 2/3 innings this season.

Rozek returned with a scoreless outing and earned the win, his 15th win in a Wind Surge uniform. Ties Pierson Ohl most wins in club history.

Bowen added a scoreless appearance.

STAT OF THE DAY

15 - Wichita scored 12 runs on 15 hits and LHP Aaron Rozek returned with a scoreless outing and earned the win, his 15th win in a Wind Surge uniform. (Ties Pierson Ohl most wins in club history)

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge look to split the six-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.

The Wind Surge return home Tuesday for a six-game series against Springfield.







Texas League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.