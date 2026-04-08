Gallagher, Bullpen Lead Wind Surge Past Travelers 2-1

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (2-3) took the second game of a six-game road series with a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers (1-4) on Wednesday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park behind a dominant pitching performance.

Wichita's pitching staff held Arkansas to one run on four hits while striking out 15 batters. The Surge have recorded 31 strikeouts over the past two games. Right-hander Ryan Gallagher led the way with five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while fanning six on his way to the win. Right-hander Ty Langenberg was also sharp on the mound with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief, striking out six.

Offensively, Wichita managed four hits, but RBIs from Ben Ross and Hendry Mendez proved to be enough. Ross extended his hitting streak to five games, while Kyle DeBarge reached base three times and has reached safely in all five games this season.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita threatened early, loading the bases in the first inning on two walks and a single but failed to score. Gallagher set the tone on the mound, retiring the side in order with a strikeout in the opening frame.

Gallagher continued to deal, retiring 12 of the first 14 batters he faced and allowing just one hit through four scoreless innings.

The Wind Surge broke through in the fifth when Maddux Houghton doubled to lead off the inning. DeBarge followed with a walk before Ross delivered an RBI single to open the scoring. Mendez added a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

Gallagher finished his outing after five innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six in his scoreless start.

Langenberg entered in the sixth and continued Wichita's strong pitching, allowing one run while striking out six over 2 2/3 innings.

Arkansas cut the deficit to 2-1 in the eighth, stringing together two hits and a walk. With runners on first and second and two outs, Ruddy Gomez entered and struck out the cleanup hitter to escape the jam.

The Travelers put a runner in scoring position in the ninth, but Gomez escaped to secure the road win for Wichita.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita struck out 15 batters, tied for the fourth-highest total in franchise history.

The Surge 15 K's today mark the third time the staff has reached double digit strikeouts in 2026.

The Wind Surge have recorded 31 strikeouts over the past two games.

DeBarge reached base three times and has reached safely in all five games this season.

Ross extended his hitting streak to five games.

Gallagher earned his first win of the season with five scoreless innings.

Gomez recorded his first save of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

15 - Wichita struck out 15 batters, tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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