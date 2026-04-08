Hooks Battle Back to Beat Missions

Published on April 8, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks used a four-run fifth and shutdown relief pitching to dash Opening Night at Wolff Stadium as Corpus Christi rallied to knock off the Missions, 6-3, before 4,569 fans Tuesday night.

The Hooks, who captured their first triumph of the season, were ignited by Joseph Sullivan who hit a lead-off home run to right-center for his first long ball of the year and his third career round-tripper at Double-A.

Only the second pitch of the night and it's a HOME RUN for Joseph Sullivan! pic.twitter.com/0eRCULG4Hk - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 8, 2026

The Hooks struck again in the fifth, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 Corpus Christi lead. Trevor Austin and Jamal Encarnacion each doubled in the rally, with Encarnacion's two-bagger driving home a pair.

Yamal Encarnacion ties it up with a 2-run double! pic.twitter.com/zdK66HDDlL - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 8, 2026

In the sixth, James Nelson contributed his first RBI in the Houston system thanks to a two-out double to right field.

James Nelson doubles and Trevor Austin scores a run! Hooks are up 6-3! pic.twitter.com/eBzRQOlqtJ - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 8, 2026

The three-run edge was enough for Corpus Christi's bullpen, with Joey Mancini delivering 2 1/3 shutout innings for his sixth career Double-A win.

Amilcar Chirinos and Wilmy Sanchez followed Mancini by keeping the Missions off the basepaths in the seventh and eighth.

Alex Santos II worked around two singles in the ninth to author his first save as a member of the Hooks.







Texas League Stories from April 8, 2026

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