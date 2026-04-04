Large Fifth Leads Frisco
Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks hurlers blanked the RoughRiders in all but one frame Friday night, but the breakthrough was substantial as Frisco carried the day with a 10-2 triumph before 4,122 fans at Whataburger Field.
Corpus Christi starter Brandon McPherson struck out seven against two singles and a walk over the first four innings of his Double-A debut.
In the fifth, the first five reached, culminating with a three-run homer by Dylan Dreiling off reliver Ramsey David. The 5-0 bulge would blossom with Frisco sending 15 men to the plate while sending four of nine hits for extra bases.
The Hooks had enjoyed a 1-0 lead before the outburst. Pascanel Fererras began the third with a base hit up the middle. After Fererras stole second, Joseph Sullivan brought him home with a smash single into center.
Sullivan has reached base twice in back-to-back games to start the season.
Corpus Christi was held to six hits, with two coming from James Nelson who was making his Astros system debut. Nelson won Baseball America's Independent Leagues Player of the Year award in 2025 after notching 34 homers and 53 stolen bases for the Charleston Dirty Birds.
Rehabbing Astro Enyel Del Los Santos turned in scoreless appearances on consecutive nights after facing three in the sixth.
Joey Mancini made his season debut by striking out four while posting zeros in the seventh and eighth.
Wilmy Sanchez engineered a 1-2-3 ninth for his first outing of 2026.
Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026
- 'Hounds Stun Travs with 9th Inning Rally - Arkansas Travelers
- Large Fifth Leads Frisco - Corpus Christi Hooks
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- Soddies Drop Season Opener in Rout by Cardinals - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Escape with Wild Win in Tulsa - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Outlast Surge in 2-1 Win Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Dickerson Homers, Kulasingam Has Two Hits, Stolen Bases in 10-6 Opening Day Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Historic Fifth Inning Helps Frisco Coast by Corpus Christi - Frisco RoughRiders
- Bullpen Shines, But Wind Surge Fall to Naturals, 2-1 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Arizona Diamondbacks Announce Sod Poodles Opening Day Roster - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Frisco Wins Opening Night - Corpus Christi Hooks
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