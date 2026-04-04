Historic Fifth Inning Helps Frisco Coast by Corpus Christi

Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - With 10 runs in the fifth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders flew past the Corpus Christi Hooks for a 10-2 win on Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (0-2) scored the game's first run on Joseph Sullivan's RBI single off of Dylan MacLean in the third inning. Meanwhile, Hooks starter Brandon McPherson held Frisco (2-0) off the scoreboard through four innings with seven strikeouts. MacLean, who picked up his first Double-A win in his RoughRiders debut, surrendered just the one tally on three hits over five innings, striking out six while walking two.

McPherson took the mound in the fifth and Frisco came back with a vengeance. After Marcus Lee Sang singled, Keith Jones II lasered a triple off of the left field wall to drive him in and tie the game at one. Tucker Mitchell immediately doubled Jones in to deliver Frisco the lead, 2-1. Following a Frainyer Chavez walk, Dylan Dreiling drove a fly ball the opposite way over the wall in left for the first Riders home run of the season and a 5-1 advantage.

Ian Moller then picked up an RBI single in the inning before Lee Sang, Mitchell and Dreiling all had their second run-scoring hits of the frame. In total, 15 Riders batted in the nine-hit, 10-run inning.

The RoughRiders bullpen combined to not allow an earned run over the game's final four frames and the one offensive inning was enough to float Frisco's night.

Notes to Know:

With the 10 runs in the fifth, Frisco tied its second-most runs scored in an inning in recorded franchise history, dating back to 2005. The Riders also scored 10 runs in the fourth inning at Corpus Christi on April 8th, 2008. They scored a record 11 runs in the fifth inning at Amarillo on September 2nd, 2022.

After a franchise Opening Day-record 14 hits on Thursday night, Frisco added 12 more on Friday. The 26 hits are the most in recorded franchise history through two games.

Dreiling's fifth-inning home run was his first career Double-A blast. He had four total RBIs in the frame.

With two RBI doubles in the fifth inning as part of a 2-for-4 night, Mitchell moved to 5-for-7 on the season, tying the recorded franchise record for the most hits through two games. The first baseman has also drawn two walks in two games after he walked just twice in 53 games with Frisco last season.

The Riders have a chance to sweep the Hooks on Saturday, April 4th in a 7:05 p.m. series finale from Whataburger Field. Frisco RHP David Davalillo (0-0, -.--) will take the ball against Corpus Christi RHP Brett Gillis (0-0, -. -).

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026

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