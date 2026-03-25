Rangers Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster

Published on March 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - In conjunction with the Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders have announced their 2026 Break Camp Roster, headlined by five Rangers top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Rangers No. 5 prospect RHP Winston Santos headlines a talented pitching staff. The rotation also features RHP David Davalillo (No. 7 Texas prospect), RHP Leandro Lopez (No. 14) and LHP Josh Trentadue (No. 23), who are all returning players to Frisco.

On the offensive side, OF Dylan Dreiling (No. 10) is set to make his Double-A debut with the RoughRiders. The former Tennessee Volunteer was the College World Series Most Outstanding Player in 2024 and clubbed 12 home runs for High-A Hub City in 2025.

The RoughRiders roster also features 16 returners, nine of whom are pitchers. RHP Ryan Lobus is back after his 45 outings last season paced the team. The 2025 Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year, RHP Eric Loomis, resurfaces in the bullpen after posting a 2.77 ERA in 39 total 2025 appearances.

The trio of RHP Janser Lara, RHP Wilian Bormie and LHP Bryan Magdaleno are back with a combined 63 appearances as RoughRiders, 40 of which came from the 2024 Rangers Minor League Reliever of the Year Magdaleno.

LHP Dylan MacLean, who was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in 2020, is slated to make his Double-A debut as well after owning a 3.34 ERA in a swingman role with High-A Hub City in 2025.

The experience of the roster shows in both the rest of the pitching staff and the position player group. RHP Austin Bergner brings four years of Double-A experience with Erie in the Tigers organization to Frisco, while RHP Jonathan Brand spent two seasons in the bullpen for Double-A Portland, a Red Sox affiliate, and was a Rangers selection in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft in 2025.

RHP Austin Roberts enters his seventh season in the minors, his first with a Rangers affiliate, and Texas League veteran RHP Ricardo Velez, who pitched with Wichita in 2024 and Springfield in 2025, adds depth in the bullpen.

Like Brand, RHP Zach Bryant anchored a bullpen spot with Portland over three seasons, and Australian LHP Blake Townsend owns a 2.84 ERA in a seven-year career, including a 1.76 ERA in 2025, across the Pirates' High-A, Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

Behind the plate, the catchers all return with Julian Brock, Tucker Mitchell and Ian Moller. Frisco's backstop unit ceded to just 93 steals in 2025, the second-fewest mark in all of full-season Minor League Baseball.

The infield returns Frainyer Chavez, Keyber Rodriguez and Theo Hardy. Chavez prepares for his fifth season in Frisco, while Rodriguez is back for his fourth.

John Taylor, who was signed out of independent baseball in 2025 and finished the season with High-A Hub City, and Jack Blomgren, a signee in the offseason after his release from the Rockies organization, round out the infield.

Along with Dreiling in the outfield, Keith Jones II brings his power back to Frisco along with newcomers Marcus Lee Sang, Orlando Martinez and Jake Snider. Lee Sang spent the majority of the last three seasons with Double-A Reading in the Phillies system, while Martinez marked his fifth season in Double-A last year by playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks in the Texas League. Snider played seven games with the 2025 San Antonio Missions in the league, and the Rangers are his fourth organization in his career.

Manager Chad Comer enters his first year as Frisco's skipper. He is joined by pitching coach Thomas St. Clair, hitting coach Jason Hart, bench coach Jorge Hernandez and development coach Jay Sullenger.

The Break Camp Roster is subject to change before Opening Day.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







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Rangers Announce 2026 Break Camp Roster - Frisco RoughRiders

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