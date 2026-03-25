Drillers to Open Season at 6:30 PM on Thursday, April 2 at ONEOK Field

Published on March 25, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Baseball season is back and the Tulsa Drillers will begin their 2026 campaign with their home opener on Thursday, April 2 at ONEOK Field. The season's first game will have a special starting time of 6:30 p.m. as the Drillers take on the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres). It will be the first of a three-game, season-opening series in downtown Tulsa between the two teams.

Games two and three of the series will be played on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, and both will start at 7:00 p.m.

It will mark the 49th opening day for the Drillers franchise and the 113th for professional baseball in the city of Tulsa, dating back to 1905.

The April 2 opener will be the earliest home opener in the history of ONEOK Field.

The season will begin with three nights of great promotions, highlighted by the first two postgame Fireworks Shows on Thursday and Friday.

Opening night activities will include a large parade of youth baseball and softball teams that will take place on the ONEOK Field playing field prior to the Drillers game.

The series finale will be a Grand Slam Saturday with the first 2,000 fans receiving a Drillers Hoodie upon entering the stadium through either the Tulsa World First Base Entrance, the Oil Derrick Entrance or the Osage Casino Greenwood Entrance.

A complete promotional schedule for the first three games is below.

The Drillers are just 1-5 in their last six home openers, dating to the 2019 season. Last year, the Drillers fell to Northwest Arkansas 12-10 in the highest scoring opener ever at ONEOK Field.

Overall, Tulsa is 6-9 in 15 home openers at ONEOK Field. Three of those wins have come against San Antonio with the Drillers going 3-1 in four openers against the Missions.

The Drillers initial roster has not yet been set, but it is anticipated that it will include the top two prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system as rated by MLB Pipeline. Outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope are rated 1 and 2 by MLB Pipeline. Both briefly joined the Drillers at the end of the 2025 season and are likely to begin this season in Tulsa after seeing substantial time in Dodgers major league spring training games in Arizona.

Individual tickets for the home opener, and the other two games in the season-opening series, are currently available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

HOME OPENERS AT ONEOK FIELD

April 4, 2025: L vs. NW Arkansas 11-12

April 9, 2024: L vs. Arkansas 3-4 (12 Innings)

April 6, 2023: W vs. San Antonio 7-0

April 12, 2022: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

May 4, 2021: L vs. Amarillo 3-4

April 4, 2019 L vs. Arkansas 4-6 (10 Innings)

April 12, 2018: W vs. Frisco, 4-3

April 13, 2017: L vs. Midland, 5-7

April 14, 2016: L vs. Corpus Christi, 5-10

April 10, 2015: W vs. San Antonio, 10-4

April 3, 2014: W vs. Corpus Christi, 5-4

April 11, 2013: W vs. San Antonio, 6-2

April 12, 2012: L vs. San Antonio, 1-2

April 7, 2011: W vs. Corpus Christi, 3-2

April 8, 2010: L vs. Corpus Christi, 0-7

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 2-4 vs. San Antonio Missions

Thursday, April 2 First Pitch at 6:30 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:00 p.m.

OPENING NIGHT 2026

The Tulsa Drillers are back and open the season by facing the San Antonio Missions at ONEOK Field and the opener is presented by the Tulsa World, FOX23 and iHeart Media.

A number of activities will take place to mark the beginning of the season, including a face painter and balloon artists on the concourse from 5:45-7:45 p.m. Valarie Harding, a Season 22 Top 10 Finalist on The Voice, will be in attendance to sing the National Anthem and God Bless America! Fans will also want to stick around after the game for our HUGE Opening Night postgame Fireworks Show!

OPENING NIGHT PARADE

The 2026 Opening Night Parade is presented by Pepsi and will include numerous youth baseball and softball players from leagues across the Tulsa and the surrounding areas. Once gates open, participants are asked to meet at the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout, underneath the Hornsby archway, for an on-field parade across the ONEOK Field warning track to celebrate Opening Night!

2026 SCHEDULE MAGNETS

All fans will receive a 2026 Drillers Schedule Magnet when they exit the stadium, compliments of Pepsi.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME

Tito's is the official sponsor of pregame, and to get the night started, fans can enjoy Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until the first pitch of the game!

Friday, April 3 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Opening Weekend continues with another massive Fireworks Show to celebrate the first weekend of the baseball season courtesy of Pepsi, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

THE BOYS FROM OKLAHOMA NIGHT

Fans won't want to miss The Boys From Oklahoma night as we celebrate and listen to all the great country music artists from the Sooner State! In addition, there will be ticket giveaways throughout the night to The Boys From Oklahoma concert at Stillwater's Boone Pickens Stadium on April 11, featuring Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Turnpike Troubadours! Lastly, there will be a special guest appearance by Grady Cross of Cross Canadian Ragweed!

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME

Tito's is the official sponsor of pregame, and to get the night started, fans can enjoy Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until the first pitch of the game!

Saturday, April 4 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / DRILLERS HOODIE GIVEAWAY

The initial home stand wraps up with one of the biggest giveaways of the season on Grand Slam Saturday! The first 2,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a navy, Drillers hoodie courtesy of Osage Casino Hotel. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes. Grand Slam Saturday is made possible by Osage Casino Hotel, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME

All games this season will begin with Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, featuring Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until the first pitch of the game.

TULSA'S LARGEST EASTER EGG HUNT

Come celebrate Easter a day early with Tulsa's largest Easter Egg Hunt! All kids, ages 14 & younger, will want to arrive early as there will be 15,000 eggs scattered on the field and they will be filled with prizes and candy for the largest Easter Egg Hunt in town! Line up for the Easter Egg Hunt will begin in Section 101.







Texas League Stories from March 25, 2026

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