'Hounds Stun Travs with 9th Inning Rally

Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - A five-run bottom of the ninth by Midland stunned the Arkansas Travelers as the RockHounds walked off by a 5-4 count on Friday night. Clark Elliott ended the game with the two-run single with one out in the ninth inning. Arkansas led by four runs entering the inning. Jared Sundstrom, Michael Arroyo and Caleb Cali all homered for the Travs. Kade Anderson threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts in his pro debut.

Moments That Mattered

* Arroyo and Cali hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning to put the Travs up by four.

* Midland opened the ninth with four straight hits and walk to set the table for their walk-off.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Michael Arroyo: 2-4, BB, HR, RBI

* LHP Kade Anderson: 4 IP, 5 H, BB, 6 K

News and Notes

* Anderson was making his professional debut.

* Jared Sundstrom's home run went 458 feet to straightaway left field.

The series wraps up on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan making his Double-A debut for Arkansas against RH Corey Avant for Midland. First pitch is set for 7:00. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026

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