Bullpen Shines, But Wind Surge Fall to Naturals, 2-1

Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-1) dropped the second game of a three-game series, falling 2-1 to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (1-1) on Friday night at Equity Bank Park despite five scoreless innings from the bullpen.

Wichita's offense was unable to capitalize with runners in scoring position, finishing with five hits and leaving 10 men on base. The bullpen provided a bright spot, as right-handers Ricky Castro, Sam Armstrong and Ruddy Gomez combined for five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Castro was particularly sharp, retiring all six batters he faced.

THE RUNDOWN

Northwest Arkansas took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, scoring on an infield single after a leadoff double into the right-center field gap.

The Naturals added another run in the third on a wild pitch, though right-hander Ty Langenberg limited the damage by striking out two batters and ending the inning by catching a runner in a rundown between third and home.

Wichita answered in the fourth after Kyle DeBarge led off with a single. Hendry Mendez executed a hit-and-run to move him into scoring position, and Billy Amick brought DeBarge home with an RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Castro entered in the fifth and delivered two perfect innings, striking out two batters.

The Wind Surge threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs on a single by Ben Ross and walks from Andrew Cossetti and Jose Salas, but Wichita was unable to capitalize.

Gomez worked around traffic in the eighth, striking out two and escaping a bases-loaded jam to keep the game within one run.

Wichita put a runner in scoring position in the ninth but was unable to complete the comeback, securing the win for Northwest Arkansas.

HIGHLIGHTS

Salas reached base three times.

Castro tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 - Wichita's bullpen allowed no runs over five innings while striking out four.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their three-game series against Northwest Arkansas on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.

Kyle DeBarge







Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026

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