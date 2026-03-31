Vet Tix Returns to Equity Bank Park

Published on March 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge is proud to continue its partnership with VetTix sponsored by Davis-Moore Automotive Group this season!

Vet Tix provides tickets to events that reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories, and encourage service members and veterans to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

In partnership with VetTix and the Davis-Moore Automotive Group, The Wichita Wind Surge will distribute up to 75 tickets for every Sunday Game. Tickets will be distributed to all branches of currently serving military and veterans, including the immediate family of troops. The allocation will also include more than 38,000 local military and veterans who have already joined the organization. Thank you again for your support from Davis-Moore Automotive Group on this amazing partnership with VetTix and the Wichita Wind Surge.

At Davis-Moore, we are honored to continue our support of those who have served our country," "Through our partnership with VetTix and the Wichita Wind Surge, we are proud to help provide veterans and military families with an opportunity to enjoy time together at the ballpark. It's our way of giving back to those who have given so much for our community and our nation."

The Surge open the season at Equity Bank Park Thursday vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). It will be a Thirsty Thursday with postgame fireworks, magnet-schedule giveaway and first pitch is at 6:35. The three-game set continues on Friday and Saturday at home. Tickets are available at windsurge.com.







Texas League Stories from March 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.