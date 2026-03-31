Hooks Opening Weekend Is Here

Published on March 31, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks officially begin their 21st season on Thursday, April 2 as the Double-A Astros play host to the Frisco RoughRiders, Texas League affiliate of the Texas Rangers, at Whataburger Field.

Opening Night and Opening Night T-Shirts are presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. Then make way for the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

We celebrate the Hooks 2006 Texas League Championship with a Replica Ring giveaway on Saturday, April 4, courtesy of Whataburger.

The Coastal Bend Bays & Estuaries Program is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

Click Here for tickets or call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Thursday, April 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 6:35 pm (gates open 5:05 pm)

- Opening Night at Whataburger Field presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Opening Night T-Shirt presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

- Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & Wild 105.5

Friday, April 3 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Bud Light Friday Fireworks

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, April 4 vs. Frisco RoughRiders: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks 2006 Texas League Championship Replica Ring, presented by Whataburger

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6







Texas League Stories from March 31, 2026

Hooks Opening Weekend Is Here - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.