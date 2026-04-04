Dickerson Homers, Kulasingam Has Two Hits, Stolen Bases in 10-6 Opening Day Loss

Published on April 3, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







WICHITA, KS -- Dustin Dickerson homered and Sam Kulasingam had two hits and stole two bases in his Double-A Debut, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (0-1) lost the first game of the season to the Wichita Wind Surge (1-0) Thursday night at Equity Bank Park. The two teams continue the three-game set Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch in Wichita, KS.

The Naturals took the first lead of the game in the opening inning when back-to-back walks were compounded by Brett Squires' two-run double.

The lead lasted until the third after the Wind Surge scored a run in the second and two more in the third to jump in front.

In the top of the fifth, the lead changed hands again when Carson Roccaforte tied the game with a sacrifice fly to right. Later in the inning, Kulasingam singled to left with Canyon Brown coming around to score, giving the Nats a 4-3 edge.

Dickerson tacked on two more runs in the sixth with a two-run homer, the first of the Naturals' season, but in the bottom of the inning Wichita plated four to take the lead back at 7-6.

The Wind Surge added anothe run in the seventh and two more in the eighth, going on to win 10-6 on Opening Day.

Naturals' starter Henry Williams took a no-decision after 4.0 innigns of work, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Chase Jessee (0-1), who made his affiliated baseball debut, took the loss after four runs (three earned) scored on one hit and two walks over 1.0 innings. Ben Sears and Dennis Colleran Jr. filled out the final three innings of the game.

The Naturals and Wind Surge continue their three-game series on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Equity Bank Park in Wichita. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0) takes the hill for the Naturals.

Fans can catch all the action on the Naturals Baseball Network with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from April 3, 2026

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