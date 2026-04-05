Arkansas Suffers Sweep to Open Season

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - The Midland RockHounds took down the Arkansas Travelers, 4-2 on Saturday night to finish off a sweep of the season opening three game series. Midland scored three times early to jump out on top. Lazaro Montes and Hunter Fitz-Gerald each had an extra base hit and a run batted to bring the Travs back within a run but that would be as close as they would get. Arkansas had only three runners past first base in the final five innings.

Moments That Mattered

* In the fourth, Montes doubled home a run on a lined shot to centerfield and Fitz-Gerald followed with a liner to center for an RBI triple that brought the Travs within a 3-2 score.

* An inning later Arkansas would put three runners on with a hit and two walks but left the bags full and never really threatened again over the final innings.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Jared Sundstrom: 1-2, 2 BB, run, SB

* RHP Adam Leverett: 4 IP, H, R, BB, K, HR

News and Notes

* 20-year old Ryan Sloan made his Double-A debut as the starting pitcher and allowed three runs over four innings.

* Arkansas drew six walks but also struck out 14 times.

After two days off, the Travs return home to Dickey-Stephens Park for the home opener on Tuesday night against Wichita with RH Michael Morales (0-1, 9.00) making the start for Arkansas against RH Mike Paredes. First pitch is set for 6:05. There is a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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