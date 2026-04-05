Gillis Aces Debut, Riders Wrangle 1-0 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Frisco completed a three-game sweep of Opening Weekend by edging the Hooks, 1-0, Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

The RoughRiders plated the game's lone marker in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Keyber Rodriguez.

Hooks right-hander Brett Gillis dazzled in his Double-A debut, striking out five against two hits without issuing a walk. Gillis, a 26-year-old from Everett, Washington, faced just two over the minimum while delivering 36 of 55 pitches for strikes.

Lefty Trey Dombrosk i retired three of the four batters he faced in a scoreless season debut. Trey McLoughlin, appearing for the first time in the Astros system, also blanked the Riders in an inning of work, with Railin Perez working around a two-out single in the ninth.

Nic Swanson, who struck out four over two innings to start 2026, was the pitcher of record after the first four Frisco hitters reached in the eighth.

Catcher Will Bush collected three of Corpus Christi's five hits, going 3-for-3 with a walk in his second game of the year.







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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