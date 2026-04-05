Squires Homers, Drives in Three RBI in 9-3 Win to Take Series

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







WICHITA, KS -- Brett Squires hit his first homer of the season and drove in three RBI as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-1) defeated the Wichita Wind Surge (1-2) 9-3 on Saturday, taking the three-game series in the process at Equity Bank Park in Wichita, Kansas. The Naturals are off Sunday and Monday before opening up the 2026 home schedule with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday.

For the first time in the series, Wichita was the first to get on the board. Billy Amick hit a ball to left that skipped all the way to the wall, allowing Amick to circle the bases for an inside-the-park home run against Félix Arronde in the second inning.

The Naturals tied the game in the fifth once Wichita starter CJ Culpepper left the game. Sam Armstrong took over on the mound, and Daniel Vazquez singled to center with one out. Vazquez stole second base, and Jack Pineda doubled past the shortstop, allowing Vazquez to score and tie the game.

Three more runs came around in the sixth when Carson Roccaforte lifted a sacrifice fly to the outfield, scoring Canyon Brown. Sam Kulasingam walked and stole second, and Squires hammered a 2-0 pitch 409 feet over the right-field wall to make it 4-1.

Wichita came within a run in the sixth, but the Nats responded with three more runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to take an 8-3 lead. They scored an insurance run in the ninth and went on to win 9-3, taking the rubber match of the three-game series to win the set.

Arronde went 4.0 innings while allowing a run on four hits with three strikeouts in a no-decision. Caden Monke (1-0) earned the win after 1.2 innings of work, where the Wind Surge scored two runs on a hit, two walks, and three strikeouts. Tommy Molsky made his AA debut, earning a hold after 1.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Oscar Rayo let up a hit and struck out one after 2.0 innings of work.

The Naturals are off Sunday and Monday before opening the gates to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 7, for the home opener. The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be in town for the 7:05 PM CT first pitch, and gates will open at 5:45 PM CT. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Naturals-branded wiffle bat and ball set, courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola. Fans can get their tickets at NWANaturals.com for the opening homestand.

As always, fans can follow along through the Naturals' TV broadcast, available with a subscription to MLB.tv or the MiLB App and for free through the Bally Live Sports App. Additionally, you can listen to the radio call of all 138 games with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB app and NWANaturals.com.







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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