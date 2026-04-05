Drillers Shut out Missions to Claim Series Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







TULSA, Okla.(April 4, 2026)-Patrick Copen, Lucas Wepf and Wyatt Crowell combined for 14 strikeouts in a 4-0 shutout win for the Tulsa Drillers (2-1) over the San Antonio Missions (1-2). Offensively, the Drillers utilized two big swings-homers from Kyle Nevin and Elijah Hainline-to snag the season's first series over the Missions.

Tulsa struck quickly as Nevin fired a solo homer to right in the first against Missions starter Ian Koenig. Just three batters into his Double-A debut, Koenig trailed 1-0.

The righty did settle in, but he faced another speedbump in the fourth. After an error and double placed two in scoring position, Hainline mashed a ball well over the bleachers in left. By the time it landed, Tulsa led 4-0. Koenig struck out five and completed five innings with four runs allowed, three of which were earned.

Meanwhile, Copen sat back and enjoyed his offense because he barely spent time on the mound. He gave up only two hits and walked three in five scoreless innings while striking out eight. Copen did feel pressure in the top of the fifth when two walks and a single loaded the bases for Ethan Salas, but Copen froze Salas for his eighth and final strikeout of the evening.

A pair of electric relievers followed Copen and held San Antonio at bay. Wepf worked around a single and struck out the side in the sixth. Wepf then turned things to Crowell, who tossed three clean innings to earn the save and secure Tulsa's shutout.

Up Next:

The Missions have a pair of days off before their home opener against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Lefty Jagger Haynes will throw for the Missions while Corpus Christi has yet to set their starter. For the first time ever, there will be fireworks on Opening Day thanks to Chevrolet. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 4, 2026

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