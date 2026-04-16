Midland Takes Control Early to Earn 9-2 Victory

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland Rockhounds (9-2) used an eight-run second inning to earn a commanding 9-2 win over the San Antonio Missions (3-8) on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

After earning a 1-0 advantage in the first, Midland's offense surged. The second inning featured eight hits, including a two-run double by Luke Mann and a Cameron Leary triple that drove in two.

Leary finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Rockhounds starter Jamie Arnold struck out seven in 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits.

After relieving San Antonio starter Victor Lizarraga in the second, Fernando Sanchez turned in an excellent relief outing. The 25-year-old southpaw tossed 3.2 innings of one-run ball while punching out six.

Francis Peña and Harry Gustin added to the excellent bullpen performance, with San Antonio relievers allowing just one run in 6.2 innings. Pena threw two scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while Gustin put up a zero in the eighth with three punchouts. San Antonio's staff combined for 14 strikeouts.

The Missions scored their first run in the fifth. A Braedon Karpathios single was followed by a Romeo Sanabria RBI double. Sanabria has driven home three runs in the last two games.

San Antonio added a run in the sixth, but fell short in the comeback effort. Shohei Tomioka got the final three outs to secure Midland's ninth win of the season.

Up Next:

The Missions and RockHounds continue their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday in Midland. Righty Miguel Mendez (0-0, 1.17) goes against righty Corey Avant (0-0, 4.70). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.