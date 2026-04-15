Frisco Uses Seven-Run Ninth Inning for Comeback Win in Amarillo

Published on April 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Behind a seven-run ninth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders came back to beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 15-11 on Tuesday night from HODGETOWN.

Frisco (6-4) scored four runs off of Amarillo (2-8) starter Avery Short thanks to two-RBI singles from John Taylor and Orlando Martinez, but still trailed 6-4 entering the sixth inning after Josh Trentadue gave up five runs in his second start of the season.

Martinez led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, his first as a RoughRider and added another blast for good measure in the seventh inning following a Keyber Rodriguez RBI triple, which cut Frisco's deficit to 9-8.

By the ninth, the Riders trailed 11-8 again, with Martinez due up first in the inning. He promptly bashed a leadoff double off of Alfred Morrillo (0-1) for his fourth hit of the night and scored on a double from Marcus Lee Sang, his third two-bagger of the night. After Theo Hardy reached on an infield single and newcomer Corey Joyce reached on catcher's interference, Frainyer Chavez smacked an RBI single that made it 11-10.

The next batter, Ian Moller, hit a grounder that Amarillo tried to turn a double play on and threw the ball away, allowing two runs to score and giving Frisco a 12-11 lead. Taylor notched another RBI single and Martinez smoked his second hit of the inning and fifth of the night, driving in two more runs for a 15-11 advantage.

Notes to Know:

Martinez's five hits were a career high and he matched a career high with six RBIs. Three of his five hits went for extra bases and four of them drove in runs. Behind him by one spot in the batting order, Lee Sang had four hits, including his three doubles. The two corner outfielders combined to go 9-for-12 with six extra-base hits.

Seven of the nine Riders starters had multi-hit games, adding up to 20 total. The most hits Frisco had in a single game in 2025 was 17. The franchise record is 24.

With the seven-run ninth inning, the RoughRiders offense has now posted individual innings of ten, 7 and 6 runs this season.

With a 1-0 series lead after the comeback effort, Frisco will hand the ball to LHP Blake Townsend (0-1, 12.27) and face RHP Daniel Eagen (0-2, 8.22) in a 6:35 p.m. start from HODGETOWN.







Texas League Stories from April 15, 2026

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